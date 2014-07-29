Go “Back to the Future” at the WTB? Bucs Kickoff Party!

I cannot believe we have put this everywhere but HERE! By now, if you have not heard of this event your head may well be inserted into your backside. This will be the DEFINITIVE kickoff party for the 2014 Season. We will be collecting School Supplies at the event as well as having the following fun:

An accurate reproduction of the DeLorean from the movie “Back to the Future” provided by Coulombe Enterprises and DeLoreanTimeMachines.com At least SIX big Raffle prizes including an autographed authentic jerseys (Mike Evans!) a Winghouse promotional basket with gear and grub and much more! A 50/50 raffle that should be impressive. A sneak peak at our Winghouse WTB? Girls who will be at EVERY TAILGATE! A “Green Carpet” (Instead of Red Carpet) for you to capture the evening with many of the Super fans in attendance, your Krewe, the Winghouse girls AND the DeLorean from Back to the Future (Along with Marty and Doc)

This thing is going to be SICK! If you Facebook, RSVP to the event here. Bring your school supplies and get ready to have a great time!

Big thanks to our core sponsors WingHouse of Tampa, Elder Ford of Tampa, Steakhouse Elite and for this event, a huge thanks to Coulombe Enterprises and DeLoreanTimeMachines.com. They are the ones bringing the magic of the movie to our event. And of course we could not forget our brothers and sisters in Krewe of Blackbeard’s Revenge for bringing their very own Pirate ship for the event!

Link to our Press Release

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



