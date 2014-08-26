Tailgate UPGRADE!

Hello folks! As you know we do not rest on our laurels here at WTB? Our tailgate, the only Hall of Fame tailgate in Tampa, is widely held up as an example for other tailgates to aspire to. A family friendly but edgy enough party where fans of all teams are welcome as long as they know how to act, the WTB? Tailgate has become a tourist attraction unto itself.

Well, we have an announcement for you!

In partnership with out Platinum Sponsor Steakhouse Elite, the only folks to bring you Kobe Crafted beef burgers and hot dogs to your tailgate (and your home!), we proudly introduce the Steakhouse Elite Retreat!

The tent will be like the Luxury Box for our tailgate. A 10’ X 15’ paradise on earth, those fortunate enough to sit in the retreat will be showered with:

Their own Private Tailgate Wench to get their food, drinks and make sure they are taken care of and want for nothing! A Private Bar Comfy seating Ample tables pace

This palace will be in the new and custom Steakhouse Elite Tent which is co-branded with WTB?

How do I get into this place?

We thought you would never ask! There are only 8 seats in this retreat. We will be providing/selling (yes, actually selling. I know we don’t do that but this is special) 6 off for every game online and we will randomly upgrade 2 folks day of game, just like they do in the stadium!

As this year is all about Derrick Brooks, the required MINIMUM donation for a seat is $55.00. You are, of course, welcome to donate more if you would like to and are able to but that will get you your VIP Experience.

