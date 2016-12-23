5 Bold Predictions, Week 16 edition

Wow, it is week 16 already. WEEK SIXTEEN! That means that there are only 2 more regular season games for our beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are coming off of a tough loss on Sunday night football to Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys. That loss snapped a five-game win streak for the team but don’t worry because it is not the end of the world. This week the Buccaneers face one of the five teams they played and beat during that streak. The New Orleans Saints. Yes, it will almost be impossible for the Saints to make the playoffs but that does not mean they are not gonna come out ready to play. Drew Brees is still one of the leagues best and that offense is starting to heat up. Last week New Orleans beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 48-41. 48 points are the second most points that an opponent on Tampa Bay’s schedule has been able to pick up. Who’s number one? None other than the New Orleans Saints with 49. Last time these two teams faced the defenses dominated. Will that happen in this Christmas Eve matchup? Let’s see.

BOLD PREDICTION 1:

Jameis Winston protects the football. Last week Jameis Winston did not have a great game. Many fans were questioning my opinion as I said that Jameis needs to step up and stop trying to force the ball only to get it intercepted. I also said that his personal foul penalty was probably the stupidest thing I have ever seen him do in a Bucs uniform. However, Jameis is very resilient, one of the many reasons he has had success so far in his young career. Jameis will be resilient again this week as he will not make the mistakes that haunted the Buccaneers in last weeks game.

BOLD PREDICTION 2:

Cam Brate proves why he should have been in the pro bowl. Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate has had himself quite a season since being named the starter in week 2 after the ASJ situation. Brate has stepped up big time and has 7 receiving touchdowns on the season and is starting to become a real threat to defenses. Brate will show the NFL world why he should have been selected to the pro bowl in Orlando.

BOLD PREDICTION 3:

The rookie gets another against a future Hall of Famer. As most people know, Buccaneers first round pick Vernon Hargreaves was able to get his first career interception in the week 14 matchup against the Saints. This week he will get his second career interception and his second against Drew Brees. Not many Corners can say that they picked off Brees twice in their rookie year.

BOLD PREDICTION 4:

No problems for Aguayo. I should probably start to have more faith in Roberto but as soon as I start to he just disappoints. He made all of his kicks on Sunday night and I believe he will not miss another kick this season.

BOLD PREDICTION 5:

Buccaneers get a hard-fought road win. The Buccaneers have beaten the Saints before and I do not see why they cannot do it again. This game will be a little more high scoring than the last time these two teams met but the Bucs will come out on top and sweep the Saints for the first time since 2007. That year was the last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs.

So there we have it. This is a very important game and one the Bucs have to have. If the Bucs win these last two games and the Falcons either lose one or both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the NFC south champions. Can they do it? Yes. Will they? I certainly believe this team can win these last two but I am not positive that the Falcons will lose one of the two. Let’s just take it one game at a time and get a W this weekend. I would like to wish all of the fans who read this a very happy holiday and hope that everything will be absolutely perfect. GO BUCS!

