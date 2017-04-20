DRAFT PROSPECTS: Who the Bucs looked at throughout the pre-draft process

With the NFL Draft next week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy looking at prospects from all over the country. From the East/West Shrine game to the Senior Bowl, from the NFL Combine to college pro days and from private workouts to One Buc visits, the Bucs have been researching and vetting hundreds of the best college players in America. This draft may be one of the most important ones in recent memory for Tampa. A strong draft this year could very well take this team from playoff contender to Super Bowl contender. So, I just wanted to give our readers an up-to-date list of the prospects that the Bucs have either met with or worked out over the last couple of months. I’ve taken the liberty of breaking down the players by their projected rounds.

Workout– means that they had a private workout usually at One Buc; they are allowed 30 of these visits

Meeting– means that they had a private meeting at either One Buc or another location

Combine– means that they met or talked with that player at the NFL Combine

Pro Day– means that they attended that player’s school pro day and met with them there

Local– means that the player has been met with or worked out locally; these do not count towards the allotted number of visits

Senior– means that they met with that player at the Senior Bowl

E.W.- means that they met with that player at the East/West Shrine game

Round 1 Prospects

TE David Njoku, Miami– 6’4″/245lbs: 2016- 43 rec, 698 yds, 8 td’s, 4.64 forty, 37.5″ vert (workout, meeting, combine)

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee– 6’3″/260lbs: 2016- 56 tackles, 19 tfl’s, 13 sacks, 2 ff’s, 5 pbu’s, 1 int, 4.88 forty (meeting)

OT Garett Bolles, Utah– 6’5″/300lbs: 2016- 4.95 forty (workout)

DE Taco Charlton, Michigan– 6’6″/280lbs: 2016- 40 tackles, 13.5 tfl’s, 10 sacks, 4.92 forty (meeting)

RB Dalvin Cook, FSU– 5’10″/210lbs: 2016- 288 ru, 1,765 yds, 19 td’s, 33 rec, 488 yds, 1 td, 4.49 forty (meeting)

TE O.J. Howard, Alabama– 6’6″/250lbs: 2016- 45 rec, 595 yds, 3 td’s, 4.51 forty, 22 bench reps (meeting, combine)

CB Adoree’ Jackson, USC– 5’10″/190lbs: 2016- 33 tackles, 5 int’s, 4 ret td’s, 4.42 forty (meeting)

S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut– 6’4″/225lbs: 2016- 118 tackles, 2.5 tfl’s, 4 int’s, 3 pbu’s, 4.40 forty (proday, workout)

S/LB Jabril Peppers, Michigan– 5’11″/215lbs: 2016- 72 tackles, 16 tfl’s, 4 sacks, 1 int, 4.46 forty (proday)

Round 2 Prospects

TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss– 6’3″/235lbs: 2016- 65 rec, 926 yds, 8 td’s, 4.42 forty (combine)

DT Caleb Brantley, Florida– 6’3″/305lbs: 2016- 31 tackles, 9.5 tfl’s, 2.5 sacks, 1 ff, 5.14 forty (combine)

DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State– 6’3″/255lbs: 2016- 52 tackles, 17.5 tfl’s, 11.5 sacks, 3 ff’s, 4.53 forty (meeting, workout)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC– 6’1″/215lbs: 2016- 90 rec, 914 yds, 10 td’s, 4.54 forty (combine)

WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio St.- 5’11″/200lbs: 2016- 97 ru, 771 yds, 8 td’s, 74 rec, 865 yds, 7 td’s, 4.31 forty (meeting, combine)

FS Budda Baker, Washington– 5’10″/195lbs: 2016- 71 tackles, 6 pbu’s, 2 int’s, 4.45 forty (workout)

RB D’Onta Foreman, Texas– 6’0″/235lbs: 2016- 323 ru, 2,028 yds, 15 td’s (meeting)

WR Zay Jones, E. Carolina– 6’2″/200lbs: 2016- 158 rec, 1,746 yds, 8 td’s, 4.45 forty (workout)

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma– 6’1″/225lbs: 2016- 1,274 ru yds, 10 td’s, 37 rec, 537 yds, 5 td’s (meeting)

LB Tyus Bowser, Houston– 6’3″/250lbs: 2016- 47 tackles, 12 tfl’s, 8.5 sacks, 4.65 forty (senior)

Round 3 Prospects

RB Marlon Mack, USF– 6’0″/215lbs: 2016- 174 ru, 1,187 yds, 15 td’s, 63 rec, 485 yds, 1 td, 4.50 forty (local, combine, meeting)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova– 6’6″/280lbs: 2016- 45 tackles, 21.5 tfl’s, 11 sacks, 1 ff, 4.83 forty (combine, proday)

G/C Isaac Asiata, Utah– 6’3″/325lbs: 2016- 5.34 forty, 35 bench reps (workout)

WR Chris Godwin, Penn State– 6’1″/210lbs: 2016- 59 rec, 982 yds, 11 td’s, 4.42 forty (meeting, workout, proday)

RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo– 5’10″/220lbs: 2016- 262 ru, 1,475 yds, 10 td’s, 41 rec, 403 yds, 1 td, 4.62 forty (meeting, workout)

FS Marcus Maye, Florida– 6’0″/210lbs: 2016 (9 games)- 50 tackles, 1 sack, 1 int, 6 pbu’s (meeting)

RB Brian Hill, Wyoming– 6’1″/220lbs: 2016- 1,816 yds, 22 td’s, 4.54 forty (proday)

DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic– 6’4″/265lbs: 2016- 51 tackles, 15 tfl’s, 9.5 sacks, 4.65 forty (E.W.)

Round 4 Prospects

TE Michael Roberts, Toledo– 6’5″/270lbs: 2016- 45 rec, 533 yds, 16 td’s, 4.86 forty (workout, combine)

OT Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell– 6’7″/320lbs: 2 time team captain, 1st team all American, 5.45 forty (proday, workout)

G Dorian Johnson, Pitt– 6’5″/300lbs: 2016- 5.27 forty, 22 bench reps (workout)

C Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia– 6’3″/300lbs: 2016- 5.18 forty (workout)

S Xavier Woods, Louisiana St.- 5’11″/200lbs: 2016- 89 tackles, 6.5 tfl’s, 6 pbu’s, 5 int’s, 4.54 forty (meeting)

SS Delano Hill, Michigan– 6’1″/215lbs: 2016- 52 tackles, 4.5 tfl’s, 3 int’s, 3 pbu’s, 4.47 forty (proday)

C Kyle Fuller, Baylor– 6’5″/310lbs: 2016- 5.24 forty, 23 bench reps (senior)

DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte– 6’2″/305lbs: 2016- 65 tackles, 13.5 tfl’s, 3 sacks, 4.97 forty (senior)

Round 5 Prospects

OT Sam Tevi, Utah– 6’5″/310lbs: 2016- 5.27 forty (workout)

Round 6 Prospects

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami– 6’1″/215lbs: 2016- 76 tackles, 4.5 tfl’s, 2 int’s, 7 pbu’s, 4.51 forty (local)

DT John Augusta, Missouri– 6’4″/350lbs: 2016- 23 tackles, 4 tfl’s, 1 sack, 5.10 forty (proday)

Round 7 Prospects

LB Javancy Jones, Jackson St.- 6’2″/245lbs: 2016- 82 tackles, 19.5 tfl’s, 4 sacks, 4.75 forty (E.W.)

DE Bryan Cox Jr., Florida– 6’3″/265lbs: 2016 (11 games)- 19 tackles, 2.5 tfl’s, 1 sack, 4.89 forty (proday)

SS Tedric Thompson, Colorado– 6’0″/205lbs: 2016- 63 tackles, 3.5 tfl’s, 16 pbu’s, 7 int’s, 4.6 forty (workout)

WR Rodney Adams, USF– 6’1″/190lbs: 2016- 67 rec, 822 yds, 5 td’s & 23 ru, 236 yds, 5 td’s, 4.44 forty (local)

TE Sean Culkin, Missouri– 6’6″/255lbs: 2016- 24 rec, 282 yds, 4.67 forty (local)

FS David Jones, Richmond– 6’2″/205lbs: 2016- No stats, 4.35 forty (local)

DE Samson Ebukam, E. Washington– 6’2″/240lbs: 2016- 71 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 tfl’s, 2 ff’s, 3 fr’s, 2 pbu’s, 1 int, 4.44 forty (workout)

OT Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M– 6’3″/320lbs: 2016- 5.35 forty, 24 bench reps ( workout)

RB Joe Williams, Utah– 5’11″/210lbs: 2016- 210 ru, 1,420 yds, 10 td’s, 4.41 forty (meeting)

ILB Eric Wilson, Cincinnati– 6’2″/ 225lbs: 2016- 129 tackles, 7.5 tfl’s, 3 sacks (proday, workout)

DT Josh Tupou, Colorado– 6’3″/325lbs: 2016- 45 tackles, 4 tfl’s, 2 sacks, 5.0 forty (proday)

OLB Jack Tocho, NC State– 6’0″/200lbs: 2016- 37 tackles, 2 tfl’s, 2 int’s, 9 pbu’s, 4.56 forty (E.W.)

Undrafted Free Agents

QB Austin Appleby, Florida– 6’4″/230lbs: 2016- 60% comp, 1,447 yds, 10 td’s, 7 int’s, (local)

QB Alek Torgersen, Penn– 6’3″/240lbs: 2016- 67% comp, 2,231 yds, 17 td’s, 4 int’s (E.W.)

DE Daniel Awoleke, USF– 6’5″/285lbs: 2016- 37 tackles, 3 tfl’s, 2 sacks (local)

RB Matt Breida, Georgia Southern– 5’10″/185lbs: 2016- 168 ru, 646 yds, 3 td’s (local)

CB Antonio Crawford, West Virginia– 5’10″/185lbs: 2016- 24 tackles, 4.47 forty (local)

WR Ahmad Fulwood, Florida– 6’4″/205lbs: 2016- 7 rec, 112 yds, 1 td, 4.46 forty (local)

WR Karel Hamilton, Samford– 6’1″/200lbs: 2016- 111 rec, 1,389 yds, 14 td’s, 4.52 forty (local)

WLB Nigel Harris, USF– 6’1″/220lbs: 2016- 78 tackles, 9.5 tfl’s, 2 sacks, 2 int’s, 4.50 forty (local)

WR Brandon Holloway, Miss St.- 5’7″/160lbs: 2016- 50 rec, 226 yds, 1 td, 4.28 forty (local)

FS Drico Johnson, UCF– 6’1″/200lbs: 2016- 63 tackles, 2.5 tfl’s, 6 pbu’s, 2 int’s, 4.52 forty (local)

RB Martin Ruiz, Youngstown State– 5’10″/205lbs: 2016- 209 ru, 1,153 yds, 12 td’s, 4.56 forty (local, workout)

G Dominique Threatt, USF– 6’2″/335lbs: 5.55 forty (local)

G Adam Pankey, West Virginia– 6’5″/305lbs: 2016- 5.23 forty (workout)

DT Grover Stewart, Albany St.- 6’5″/295lbs: 2016- 37 tackles, 12 tfl’s, 7.5 sacks, 5.08 forty (meeting)

OLB Dayon Pratt, E. Carolina– 6’3″/225lbs: 2016- 56 tackles, 7 tfl’s, 2.5 sacks, 4.76 forty (proday)

OT Mason Zandi, South Carolina– 6’9″/310lbs: 2016- 5.12 forty (proday)

OLB James Onwualu, Notre Dame– 6’1″/230lbs: 2016- 76 tackles, 11.5 tfl’s (E.W.)

That’s an updated list on each prospect that the Bucs have met with, worked out and talked to during the pre-draft process and the rounds they are projected to be picked. In the past, Jason Licht has stuck very close to this list when it came to making draft picks. In fact, I’m not sure that he’s actually ever selected a player that wasn’t on this list. Notice there’s only 2 offensive linemen listed in the first three rounds? Yeah, that’s because it’s not a high priority for the Bucs in this draft. As you can see, this list is made up primarily of offensive skill position players and defensive pass rushers. For all of you crying “smokescreen” every time Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter said that’s what they wanted to add to this roster over the offseason, here ya go. No smoke. No mirrors. No gimmicks. No tricks. Licht is a pretty straight shooter and I would almost guarantee that every pick they make this year will be off of this list.

So, now all of you can have fun making your own educated and informed mock drafts instead of trying to piece together a Madden dream roster from unrealistic draft picks. I can’t wait for Thursday to get here, but until then as always…GO BUCS!!!

