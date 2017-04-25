WTB.net Mock Drafts 3.0 & 4.0

Well, it’s been a couple weeks since my mock drafts 1.0 & 2.0 were released. A lot has changed both with prospect rankings and with my thoughts towards what the Bucs need out of this draft. After some additional analysis, I’ve decided to release two new mock drafts. The first (3.0) will consist of the Bucs seven original draft picks with no trades.

The second (4.0) will be another possible trade scenario with the Chiefs and then the Browns in the first round. Those trades consist of giving the Chiefs the 19th pick of the first round and in return the Bucs receive the 27th (1st), 91st (3rd), 132nd (4th), and 180th (5th) picks in this draft. The Bucs then take that 27th pick and send it to the Browns for their 33rd (2nd), 108th (4th), and 175th (5th) picks of the draft. These two moves give the Bucs 11 picks, but more importantly gives them 9 picks in rounds 2-5 which is where the value is in this draft. Those picks are the 33rd (2nd), 50th (2nd), 84th (3rd), 91st (3rd), 108th (4th), 125th (4th), 132nd (4th), 162nd (5th), 180th (5th), 204th (6th), and 237th (7th) picks. That’s a bunch of chances for Jason Licht to fill in the rest of the holes in this roster. So, here we go…

Mock 3.0 (no trades)

Rd. 1 Pk. 19– TE David Njoku. Miami– 6’4″/245lbs: 2016- 43 rec, 698 yds, 8 td’s, 4.64 forty, 21 bench reps, 37.5″ vert, 133″ broad– a pass-catching talent with elite athleticism and playmaking ability: A speedy, athletic freak TE who adds a whole new dimension to this offense and keeps the defense honest which will help the run game.

Rd. 2 Pk. 50– RB Marlon Mack, USF– 6’0″/215lbs: 2016- 174 ru, 1,187 yds, 15 td’s, 63 rec, 485 yds, 1 td, 4.5 forty, 15 bench reps, 35.5″ vert, 125″ broad– a scatback with size and blazing getaway speed with big play potential: He adds a legitimate dual threat running back with size and speed to their RB group lacking big play, home run potential.

Rd. 3 Pk. 84– DE Tanoh Kpassagnon– 6’7″/290lbs: 2016- 45 tackles, 21.5 tfl’s, 11 sacks, 4.8 forty, 23 bench reps, 30″ vert, 128″ broad– a big body with a long frame, intelligent, explosive, quick twitch athlete with a history of blocking kicks that impresses special teams coaches: A versatile player that can add depth to the d-line both inside and outside in Mike Smith’s scheme.

Rd. 4 Pk. 125– OT Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell– 6’7″/320lbs: 5.45 forty, 18 bench reps, 27″ vert, 106″ broad, 36.5″ arms, 10.5″ hands– started all 44 games of his college career at left tackle, two-time team captain and first team all-American in 2016: A bit of a project but has all the physical tools to be a legitimate NFL tackle that could be the long term solution for that right side to replace an aging Demar Dotson.

Rd. 5 Pk. 162– TE Michael Roberts, Toledo– 6’5″/270lbs: 2016- 45 rec, 533 yds, 16 td’s, 4.86 forty, 30″ vert, 110″ broad, 33″ arms, 11.5″ hands– 1st team all-American, had 80% of his career catches go for first downs, last season 36% of his catches were touchdowns: A legit dual threat tight end who could be a good replacement for aging blocking back Luke Stocker.

Rd. 6 Pk. 204– SS Tedric Thompson, Colorado– 6’0″/205lbs: 2016- 63 tackles, 3.5 tfl’s, 16 pbu’s, 7 int’s, 4.6 forty, 17 bench reps, 32.5″ vert, 117″ broad– an athletic, instinctive cover safety with speed and outstanding ball skills: He adds depth and possibly an eventual starter for the back end of that Bucs defense.

Rd. 7 Pk. 237– OLB Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington– 6’2″/250lbs: 2016- 71 tackles, 14.5 tfl’s, 9.5 sacks, 4.44 forty– an explosive athlete with speed rush potential: He adds depth on the edge of the d-line as well as gives the Bucs another option at SAM LB should Devante Bond not work out.

And now for the mock which includes trades with both the Chiefs and the Browns in the first round. They traded the 19th pick to Kansas City for the 27th pick. Then trade that 27th pick to the Browns for their 33rd pick in the second round turning that 19th pick into 4 extra picks in Rounds 3-5 which is where the real value is in this draft. That’s where this draft starts off, with that first pick of the second round.

Mock 4.0 (with trades)

Rd. 2 Pk. 33 (from Browns)– TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss– 6’3″/235lbs: 2016- 65 rec, 926 yds, 8 td’s, 4.42 forty, 19 bench reps, 36″ vert, 125″ broad– an explosive athlete with quick feet and soft hands, speed to bust the seam and leaping ability in the redzone: If the Bucs miss out on Howard and Njoku, then this guy is the next best receiving threat TE in this draft. With 4.4 speed, he creates the same kind of mismatches for defenses that Njoku would have for lesser money. He still adds that much-needed dimension to the offense of a seam busting speedster at tight end.

Rd. 2 Pk. 50– RB Marlon Mack, USF– 6’0″/215lbs: 2016- 174 ru, 1,187 yds, 15 td’s, 63 rec, 485 yds, 1 td, 4.5 forty, 15 bench reps, 35.5″ vert, 125″ broad– a scatback with size and blazing getaway speed with big play potential: As I said before, this guy adds something that’s missing from the current RB group, legit 3-down playability and homerun potential.

Rd. 3 Pk. 84 – WR Chris Godwin, Penn St.- 6’1″/210lbs: 2016- 59 rec, 982 yds, 11 td’s, 4.42 forty, 19 bench reps, 36″ vert, 126″ broad– a quick, slippery receiver with exceptional hands and sharp route runner: He adds speed to a WR corps that still needs it despite the DeSean Jackson signing.

Rd. 3 Pk. 91 (from Chiefs)– DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova– 6’7″/290lbs: 2016- 45 tackles, 21.5 tfl’s, 11 sacks, 4.8 forty, 23 bench reps, 30″ vert, 128″ broad– a big body with a long frame, intelligent, explosive, quick twitch athlete with a history of blocking kicks that impresses special teams coaches: As I said earlier, this guy adds versatility and size to this Bucs d-line and Mike Smith would have fun moving this explosive athlete up and down his lineup.

Rd. 4 Pk. 108 (from Browns)– TE Michael Roberts, Toledo– 6’5″/270lbs: 2016- 45 rec, 533 yds, 16 td’s, 4.86 forty, 30″ vert, 110″ broad, 33″ arms, 11.5″ hands– 1st team all-American, had 80% of his career catches go for first downs, last season 36% of his catches were touchdowns: He’s one of my favorite players in this draft and he’s been a constant in all my mocks. If he’s still there in the fourth round then the Bucs should be all over him.

Rd. 4 Pk. 125– OT Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell– 6’7″/320lbs: 5.45 forty, 18 bench reps, 27″ vert, 106″ broad, 36.5″ arms, 10.5″ hands– started all 44 games of his college career at left tackle, two-time team captain and first team all-American in 2016: This guy adds much-needed depth at offensive tackle and eventually a potential starter for the right side to replace the aging Dotson.

Rd. 4 Pk. 132 (from Chiefs)– G Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh– 6’5″/300lbs: 5.26 forty, 21 bench reps, 30″ vert, 114″ broad-started 39 straight games at left guard in college, first team all-American in 2016: With all the movement planned along the o-line happening this summer, the Bucs could potentially have an opening at left guard. This guy is one of the few offensive lineman in this draft that could step in as Day 1 starters after starting 39 straight games at that position for Pitt.

Rd. 5 Pk. 162– DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic– 6’4″/265lbs: 2016- 51 tackles, 15 tfl’s, 9.5 sacks, 4.65 forty, 33.5″ vert, 122″ broad– a solid edge rusher with tons of upside and a special teams demon blocking 2 field goals, a punt and an extra point: He adds depth on the d-line and gives the special teams a boost.

Rd. 5 Pk. 180 (from Chiefs)– SS Tedric Thompson, Colorado– 6’0″/205lbs: 2016- 63 tackles, 3.5 tfl’s, 16 pbu’s, 7 int’s, 4.6 forty, 17 bench reps, 32.5″ vert, 117″ broad– an athletic, instinctive cover safety with speed and outstanding ball skills : He adds more depth to what some fans think is a questionable group of safeties and could eventually take over a starting role at strong safety.

Rd. 6 Pk. 204– LB/DE Javancy Jones, Jackson State– 6’2″/245lbs: 2016- 82 tackles, 19.5 tfl’s, 4 sacks- 4 year team captain with leadership galore, good size and physicality, intelligent player who quickly processes plays with above average response time: This guy adds versatility and pass rushing ability off the edge while possibly adding depth to the LB corps who could eventually end up as a captain on special teams.

Rd. 7 Pk. 237– OLB Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington– 6’2″/250lbs: 2016- 71 tackles, 14.5 tfl’s, 9.5 sacks, 4.44 forty– an explosive athlete with heavy production in college: He adds more versatility to Mike Smith’s defense as an edge rusher on passing downs and depth at SAM LB for early downs.

There are my 11 picks from my two trades with Kansas City and Cleveland. Yes, the Bucs gave up a first round pick, but in this year’s deep draft there’s not much of a difference between the first and second round talent at some positions. They were able to turn that 19th pick into two tight ends, a defensive end, a guard and a strong safety. All areas where depth is badly needed. I was able to add athleticism, speed and production to the offense and versatility, depth and pass rushing to the defense. I love the idea of the Bucs trading out of that 19th pick and gaining the extra picks, but it will depend on who’s still available when the Bucs go on the clock and if they can even find a willing trade partner. Hopefully, they can.

I’m super jacked that it’s draft week and I can’t wait until Thursday night. Until then, as always…GO BUCS!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



