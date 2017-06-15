Welcome Aboard: Garrison Sanborn, the Bucs newest longsnapper!

The next subject of my “Welcome Aboard” series is one of the unsung heroes of the special teams, the new veteran longsnapper Garrison Sanborn. After a very consistent 8 year stint with the Buffalo Bills, he’s coming back home to Tampa and he couldn’t be happier.

Sanborn is a Florida native having graduated from Jesuit High School after lettering 3 years in football as a longsnapper, linebacker and center and 4 years in wrestling. He went on to college at Florida State University where he played from 2003-07 and met his current wife Tara. They were married in 2011.

He signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and never missed a game during his time there playing in all 128 games. He was re-signed in 2014 to a 3-year deal but was released this year due to Buffalo not wanting to pay their longsnapper that much money as he was one of the highest paid in the league. After his release on March 6, he was signed by the Bucs on March 14 to replace their former longsnapper Andrew DePaola who tore his ACL in the final game of the 2016 season.

He used to drive by Raymond James Stadium on his way to school every day and says that he always wanted to play there. “I think it’s a dream come true for any players to play with their hometown team that they grew up watching.” He does have some competition in camp as the Bucs have also brought in fellow FSU longsnapper Dax Dellenbach but the crafty veteran isn’t intimidated. “I have confidence in my abilities and I’m looking forward to winning over the coaches and turning this one year deal into a long term situation.”

He lives with his family in Jacksonville during the offseason, but is in the process of moving back to Tampa where his parents still live. He remembers where he was when the Bucs won their Super Bowl which was at his friend’s house in Odessa, Florida and is looking forward to helping Tampa Bay get back to the playoffs this season. But until then, as always…GO BUCS!!!

