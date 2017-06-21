Guest Spot: Buc What Ya Heard!

This week as I am traveling, I will be hopping on Super Heavyweight’s (@superhvyweight) show, Buc What Ya Heard instead of doing a show from the road. We will be talking Bucs and be joined by Buccaholics Albuquerque (Still not a real place) Captain, Nikki (@Bucs_Princess) via Google Hangouts. Expect chats about camp preview, player contracts, who needs to bring their big boy pants and what we all expect or hope to see very soon out of 1 Buc Place.

Keep your eyes on Twitter for the link and join the conversation.

EDIT: Show will be live at 10:00 PM Eastern.

Link is youtu.be/eNQwzJZODVY

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



