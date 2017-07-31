2017 Bucs Training Camp Update – Day 4

First day in pads! Also, we had a Tropical Storm roll through. None of that mattered as he team got in good work. The hopes of seeing goalline were dashed but we did get to see some good action in inclement weather. The QB group all performed admirably as did new C, Ali Marpet. The darling of camp, Chris Godwin, continued to impress but showed he was human and the trend of the defense to create turnovers continued. Whether the focus was on PBU or FF, the defense will make the offense better and ideally, lead to more possessions for our Bucs.

No real focus on kicking today (though we did get to see some punting). The short game was on full display and it was good to see the big guys getting down the field in front of the bubble screens.

I will be continuing the updates at each practice and try to pay attention to the folks you are interested in.

