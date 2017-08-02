2017 Buccaneers Training Camp: Day

Today was ruled by the defense. The training camp weather was great and the energy was higher. The staff was working in the lab on install, details, diagnostics and adjustments while testing depth at key areas. Starting OL looked fine but the defense was clearly a step ahead. Solid play by by the LB corps from top to bottom in both 11 on 11 and group drills.

I want goal line.

Coach emphasized the need to run the ball effectively as a leading indicator of offensive success so look for early tests of the returning JR Sweezy and the rest of the beef up front.

