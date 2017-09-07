Photo Credit:

NFL Week One WTB Staff Picks

J.C. De La Torre Preview

The NFL Season is upon us and as is the great tradition of all football-centric websites, we give you our NFL Week One picks.

So Say We All

We all agreed the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots would open the season with a win over Kansas City, the Buffalo Bills would take down the Jets, Atlanta will whup up on Chicago, and Pittsburgh will ruin Deshone Kizer’s debut in Cleveland.

All By Myself

I took Jacksonville in an upset, while the rest of the crew rode with Houston. Jon is the only one who thinks Tennessee will protect their house against Oakland. Evan is alone in his belief Seattle can get a road win in Green Bay, while Simon is all by his lonesome with San Francisco beating Carolina. Meanwhile, Derek is the only one swallowing the Dallas Cowboys hype train while the rest of the crew took the NY Giants.

Tough Choices

The guys were split on the rest of the games, including some marquee matchups like AP’s return to Minnesota and Indianapolis taking on the LA Rams likely without Andrew Luck. Here’s basically how it all shakes out.

Thursday, September 7

Kansas City
New England     JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
8:30 PM NBC

Sunday, September 10

NY Jets
Buffalo      JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM CBS

Atlanta     JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Chicago
1:00 PM FOX

Baltimore    Evan, Simon
Cincinnati    JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon
1:00 PM CBS

Pittsburgh   JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Cleveland
1:00 PM CBS

Arizona   Derek, Douglas, Evan
Detroit    JC, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM FOX

Jacksonville     JC
Houston           Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM CBS

Oakland    JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Simon
Tennessee   Jon
1:00 PM CBS

Philadelphia   Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Washington    JC, Derek
1:00 PM FOX

Indianapolis    Derek, Evan
LA Rams         JC, Douglas, Jon, Simon
4:05 PM CBS

Seattle           Evan
Green Bay     JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon, Simon
4:25 PM FOX

Carolina            JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon
San Francisco   Simon
4:25 PM FOX

NY Giants     JC, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Dallas             Derek
8:30 PM NBC

Tampa Bay
Miami
Postponed

Monday, September 11

New Orleans     Douglas, Evan
Minnesota         JC, Derek, Jon, Simon
7:10 PM ESPN

LA Chargers    Douglas, Evan
Denver             JC, Derek, Jon, Simon
10:20 PM ESPN

 

 

 

