NFL Week One WTB Staff Picks

The NFL Season is upon us and as is the great tradition of all football-centric websites, we give you our NFL Week One picks.
So Say We All
We all agreed the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots would open the season with a win over Kansas City, the Buffalo Bills would take down the Jets, Atlanta will whup up on Chicago, and Pittsburgh will ruin Deshone Kizer’s debut in Cleveland.
All By Myself
I took Jacksonville in an upset, while the rest of the crew rode with Houston. Jon is the only one who thinks Tennessee will protect their house against Oakland. Evan is alone in his belief Seattle can get a road win in Green Bay, while Simon is all by his lonesome with San Francisco beating Carolina. Meanwhile, Derek is the only one swallowing the Dallas Cowboys hype train while the rest of the crew took the NY Giants.
Tough Choices
The guys were split on the rest of the games, including some marquee matchups like AP’s return to Minnesota and Indianapolis taking on the LA Rams likely without Andrew Luck. Here’s basically how it all shakes out.
Thursday, September 7
Kansas City
New England JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
8:30 PM NBC
Sunday, September 10
NY Jets
Buffalo JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM CBS
Atlanta JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Chicago
1:00 PM FOX
Baltimore Evan, Simon
Cincinnati JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon
1:00 PM CBS
Pittsburgh JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Cleveland
1:00 PM CBS
Arizona Derek, Douglas, Evan
Detroit JC, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM FOX
Jacksonville JC
Houston Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
1:00 PM CBS
Oakland JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Simon
Tennessee Jon
1:00 PM CBS
Philadelphia Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Washington JC, Derek
1:00 PM FOX
Indianapolis Derek, Evan
LA Rams JC, Douglas, Jon, Simon
4:05 PM CBS
Seattle Evan
Green Bay JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon, Simon
4:25 PM FOX
Carolina JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon
San Francisco Simon
4:25 PM FOX
NY Giants JC, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon
Dallas Derek
8:30 PM NBC
Tampa Bay
Miami
Postponed
Monday, September 11
New Orleans Douglas, Evan
Minnesota JC, Derek, Jon, Simon
7:10 PM ESPN
LA Chargers Douglas, Evan
Denver JC, Derek, Jon, Simon
10:20 PM ESPN