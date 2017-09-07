NFL Week One WTB Staff Picks

The NFL Season is upon us and as is the great tradition of all football-centric websites, we give you our NFL Week One picks.

So Say We All

We all agreed the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots would open the season with a win over Kansas City, the Buffalo Bills would take down the Jets, Atlanta will whup up on Chicago, and Pittsburgh will ruin Deshone Kizer’s debut in Cleveland.

All By Myself

I took Jacksonville in an upset, while the rest of the crew rode with Houston. Jon is the only one who thinks Tennessee will protect their house against Oakland. Evan is alone in his belief Seattle can get a road win in Green Bay, while Simon is all by his lonesome with San Francisco beating Carolina. Meanwhile, Derek is the only one swallowing the Dallas Cowboys hype train while the rest of the crew took the NY Giants.

Tough Choices

The guys were split on the rest of the games, including some marquee matchups like AP’s return to Minnesota and Indianapolis taking on the LA Rams likely without Andrew Luck. Here’s basically how it all shakes out.

Thursday, September 7

Kansas City

New England JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

8:30 PM NBC

Sunday, September 10

NY Jets

Buffalo JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

1:00 PM CBS

Atlanta JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

Chicago

1:00 PM FOX

Baltimore Evan, Simon

Cincinnati JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon

1:00 PM CBS

Pittsburgh JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

Cleveland

1:00 PM CBS

Arizona Derek, Douglas, Evan

Detroit JC, Jon, Simon

1:00 PM FOX

Jacksonville JC

Houston Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

1:00 PM CBS

Oakland JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Simon

Tennessee Jon

1:00 PM CBS

Philadelphia Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

Washington JC, Derek

1:00 PM FOX

Indianapolis Derek, Evan

LA Rams JC, Douglas, Jon, Simon

4:05 PM CBS

Seattle Evan

Green Bay JC, Derek, Douglas, Jon, Simon

4:25 PM FOX

Carolina JC, Derek, Douglas, Evan, Jon

San Francisco Simon

4:25 PM FOX

NY Giants JC, Douglas, Evan, Jon, Simon

Dallas Derek

8:30 PM NBC

Tampa Bay

Miami

Postponed

Monday, September 11

New Orleans Douglas, Evan

Minnesota JC, Derek, Jon, Simon

7:10 PM ESPN

LA Chargers Douglas, Evan

Denver JC, Derek, Jon, Simon

10:20 PM ESPN

