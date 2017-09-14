NFL Week Two WTB Staff Picks

With Week One in the books (and Hurricane Irma finally gone), the WTB staff take another bite of the Weekly Picks apple with their Week Two NFL selections.

Standings

Simon and I tied for the Week One leaderboard with 11 of 15 correct picks, with Jon coming in a solid third with 10 correct picks.

So Say We All

The guys were in agreement with a lot of Week 2’s slate. Everyone thinks Kansas City will protect Arrowhead against the Philadelphia Eagles. No one believes the Colts will win against Bruce Arians’ Cardinals. We all expect the Patriots to send the Saints to 0-2 and Tampa Bay to do the same to the Bears. While the Browns are pesky, we all see Cleveland falling to their arch rivals in Baltimore. Carolina goes to 2-0 with a win over Buffalo and Oakland does the same against the Jets. We all think the forecast isn’t good for a Dolphins win at the Chargers and Seattle to take care of the young 49ers.

All By Myself

I’m the only one who thinks the Vikings will take it to Pittsburgh.

Tough Choices

The guys are split on the rest of the games this week, including this week’s big matchups with Dallas visiting Denver and Atlanta hosting Green Bay.

Thursday Night Football, Sunday, September 14th, 2017

JC Derek Evan Simon Jon Houston at Cincinatti CIN CIN HOU HOU CIN

Sunday, September 17th, 2017

JC Derek Evan Simon Jon Philadelphia at Kansas City KC KC KC KC KC Tennessee at Jacksonville TEN JAX TEN Jax TEN Minnesota at Pittsburgh MIN Pitt PITT Pitt PITT Arizona at Tampa Bay ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI New England at New Orleans NE NE NE NE NE Chicago at Tampa Bay TB TB TB TB TB Cleveland at Baltimore BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL Buffalo at Carolina CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR NY Jets at Oakland OAK OAK OAK OAK OAK Miami at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC LAC LAC Dallas at Denver DAL DEN DAL DEN DEN San Francisco at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA Washington at LA Rams LAR LAR WAS WAS LAR

Sunday Night Football, September 17th, 2017

JC Derek Evan Simon Jon Green Bay at Atlanta GB GB ATL GB ATL

Monday Night Football, September 18th, 2017

JC Derek Evan Simon Jon Detroit at New York Giants NYG DET NYG DET NYG

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



