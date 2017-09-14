NFL Week Two WTB Staff Picks

With Week One in the books (and Hurricane Irma finally gone), the WTB staff take another bite of the Weekly Picks apple with their Week Two NFL selections.
Standings
Simon and I tied for the Week One leaderboard with 11 of 15 correct picks, with Jon coming in a solid third with 10 correct picks.
So Say We All
The guys were in agreement with a lot of Week 2’s slate. Everyone thinks Kansas City will protect Arrowhead against the Philadelphia Eagles. No one believes the Colts will win against Bruce Arians’ Cardinals. We all expect the Patriots to send the Saints to 0-2 and Tampa Bay to do the same to the Bears. While the Browns are pesky, we all see Cleveland falling to their arch rivals in Baltimore. Carolina goes to 2-0 with a win over Buffalo and Oakland does the same against the Jets. We all think the forecast isn’t good for a Dolphins win at the Chargers and Seattle to take care of the young 49ers.
All By Myself
I’m the only one who thinks the Vikings will take it to Pittsburgh.
Tough Choices
The guys are split on the rest of the games this week, including this week’s big matchups with Dallas visiting Denver and Atlanta hosting Green Bay.
Thursday Night Football, Sunday, September 14th, 2017
|JC
|Derek
|Evan
|Simon
|Jon
|Houston at Cincinatti
|CIN
|CIN
|HOU
|HOU
|CIN
Sunday, September 17th, 2017
|JC
|Derek
|Evan
|Simon
|Jon
|Philadelphia at Kansas City
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Tennessee at Jacksonville
|TEN
|JAX
|TEN
|Jax
|TEN
|Minnesota at Pittsburgh
|MIN
|Pitt
|PITT
|Pitt
|PITT
|Arizona at Tampa Bay
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|New England at New Orleans
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Chicago at Tampa Bay
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Cleveland at Baltimore
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Buffalo at Carolina
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|NY Jets at Oakland
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|Miami at LA Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|Dallas at Denver
|DAL
|DEN
|DAL
|DEN
|DEN
|San Francisco at Seattle
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Washington at LA Rams
|LAR
|LAR
|WAS
|WAS
|LAR
Sunday Night Football, September 17th, 2017
|JC
|Derek
|Evan
|Simon
|Jon
|Green Bay at Atlanta
|GB
|GB
|ATL
|GB
|ATL
Monday Night Football, September 18th, 2017
|JC
|Derek
|Evan
|Simon
|Jon
|Detroit at New York Giants
|NYG
|DET
|NYG
|DET
|NYG