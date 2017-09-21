NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 3

Simon continued his dominance in our Weekly NFL Picks segment, nailing 13 picks in week 2 and taking a commanding 2 pick lead over the rest of the competition. Evan also had a nice rebound week while I crashed and burned with the worst week on the staff. How will we all fare in Week 3?
WTB Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Picks Standings
|1
|2
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|24
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|22
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|20
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|20
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|20
So Say We All
The guys were in agreement in 11 of the 16 games in this week’s slate. Included in this was Cleveland beating Indianapolis and the LA Rams winning tonight in San Francisco. I don’t think anyone has picked Cleveland and the Rams to win in the same week since 1945 when the Rams franchise was in the Cleveland market.
Other sure bets according to our staff includes the Bucs winning in Minnesota, Baltimore heading to 3-0 at the expense of Jacksonville, Philadelphia sending the Giants to 0-3, Pittsburgh making life miserable for Mike Glennon’s Bears, Miami keeping the Jets winless, New England sending Houston to 1-2, Green Bay bouncing back at home versus Cincinnati, the Chiefs keeping the Chargers oh-for-LA and Oakland dispatching Washington.
All By Myself
Old School is the only one playing the division rival card in an upset of Carolina Panthers by the Saints. Jon lone rangers it twice, taking Buffalo over Denver and Arizona over Dallas.
Tough Choices
The guys were split on two other games, including the battle of undefeateds as Atlanta heads into Detroit and Russell Wilson’s Seahawks taking on Mariota’s Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans).
Thursday Night Football, September 21st
|JC
|Simon
|Jon
|Derek
|Evan
|LA Rams at San Francisco
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
Sunday, September 23rd
|JC
|Simon
|Jon
|Derek
|Evan
|Baltimore at Jacksonville
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Atlanta at Detroit
|DET
|ATL
|ATL
|DET
|ATL
|Cleveland at Indianapolis
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|NY Giants at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Tampa Bay at Minnesota
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Pittsburgh at Chicago
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Miami at NY Jets
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|New Orleans at Carolina
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|NO
|CAR
|Denver at Buffalo
|DEN
|DEN
|BUF
|DEN
|DEN
|Houston at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Seattle at Tennesee
|TEN
|SEA
|TEN
|SEA
|TEN
|Cincinnati at Green Bay
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Kansas City at LA Chargers
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
Sunday Night Football, September 23rd
|JC
|Simon
|Jon
|Derek
|Evan
|Oakland at Washington
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
Monday Night Football, September 24th
|JC
|Simon
|Jon
|Derek
|Evan
|Dallas at Arizona
|DAL
|DAL
|ARI
|DAL
|DAL