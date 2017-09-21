NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 3

Simon continued his dominance in our Weekly NFL Picks segment, nailing 13 picks in week 2 and taking a commanding 2 pick lead over the rest of the competition. Evan also had a nice rebound week while I crashed and burned with the worst week on the staff. How will we all fare in Week 3?

WTB Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Picks Standings 1 2 Total

Simon Alexander 11 13 24 Jon Hink 10 12 22 Jason DLT 11 9 20 Derek Fournier 9 11 20 Evan Wash 7 13 20

So Say We All

The guys were in agreement in 11 of the 16 games in this week’s slate. Included in this was Cleveland beating Indianapolis and the LA Rams winning tonight in San Francisco. I don’t think anyone has picked Cleveland and the Rams to win in the same week since 1945 when the Rams franchise was in the Cleveland market.

Other sure bets according to our staff includes the Bucs winning in Minnesota, Baltimore heading to 3-0 at the expense of Jacksonville, Philadelphia sending the Giants to 0-3, Pittsburgh making life miserable for Mike Glennon’s Bears, Miami keeping the Jets winless, New England sending Houston to 1-2, Green Bay bouncing back at home versus Cincinnati, the Chiefs keeping the Chargers oh-for-LA and Oakland dispatching Washington.

All By Myself

Old School is the only one playing the division rival card in an upset of Carolina Panthers by the Saints. Jon lone rangers it twice, taking Buffalo over Denver and Arizona over Dallas.

Tough Choices

The guys were split on two other games, including the battle of undefeateds as Atlanta heads into Detroit and Russell Wilson’s Seahawks taking on Mariota’s Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans).

Thursday Night Football, September 21st

JC Simon Jon Derek Evan LA Rams at San Francisco LAR LAR LAR LAR LAR

Sunday, September 23rd

JC Simon Jon Derek Evan Baltimore at Jacksonville BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL Atlanta at Detroit DET ATL ATL DET ATL Cleveland at Indianapolis CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE NY Giants at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI Tampa Bay at Minnesota TB TB TB TB TB Pittsburgh at Chicago PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT Miami at NY Jets MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA New Orleans at Carolina CAR CAR CAR NO CAR Denver at Buffalo DEN DEN BUF DEN DEN Houston at New England NE NE NE NE NE Seattle at Tennesee TEN SEA TEN SEA TEN Cincinnati at Green Bay GB GB GB GB GB Kansas City at LA Chargers KC KC KC KC KC

Sunday Night Football, September 23rd

JC Simon Jon Derek Evan Oakland at Washington OAK OAK OAK OAK OAK

Monday Night Football, September 24th

JC Simon Jon Derek Evan Dallas at Arizona DAL DAL ARI DAL DAL

