NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 4

Things tightened up a little bit in the weekly NFL picks race. Jon pulled within one pick of Simon, while Evan moved into third place. Who will the guys pick this week? (Note: Old School’s picks weren’t available at press time).

Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 Total Simon Alexander 11 13 7 31 Jon Hink 10 12 8 30 Evan Wash 7 13 8 28 Jason DLT 11 9 7 27 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 27

So Say We All

The guys all agree that Green Bay will take care of Chicago tonight. Miami will keep New Orleans reeling, Atlanta will keep the pressure on the rest of the division by beating Buffalo, Pittsburgh will take out Baltimore, Dallas will handle the Rams, Jacksonville will keep rolling over the Jets, the Patriots will keep the Panthers in their cage, Seattle will take care of luckless Indianapolis and Kansas City will take care of the Skins on Monday Night Football.

Down the Middle

We’re split on Cincinnati and Cleveland with Jon and JC going Browns while Simon and Evan think the Bengals will get a win.

All By Myself

Evan is the only one who thinks the Giants will get their first win against the Bucs and the Flaming Thumbtacks (the Titans) will get a division road win in Houston. JC is by himself thinking the Chargers will protect their tiny stadium against Philadelphia, Jon is solo in his belief the Broncos will take out Oakland and Simon is lonely with the 49ers getting a home win against Arizona.

Game Evan JC Jon Simon Thursday Night Football, 9/28 Chicago at Green Bay GB GB GB GB Sunday, 10/1 New Orleans at Miami MIA MIA MIA MIA Tennessee at Houston TEN HOU HOU HOU Cincinnati at Cleveland CIN CLE CLE CIN Detroit at Minnesota DET MIN MIN MIN Buffalo at Atlanta ATL ATL ATL ATL Pittsburgh at Baltimore PIT PIT PIT PIT LA Rams at Dallas DAL DAL DAL DAL Jacksonville at NY Jets JAC JAC JAC JAC Carolina at New England NE NE NE NE Philadelphia at LA Chargers PHI LAC PHI PHI San Francisco at Arizona ARI ARI ARI SF NY Giants at Tampa Bay NYG TB TB TB Oakland at Denver OAK OAK DEN OAK Sunday Night Football, 10/1 Indianapolis at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA Monday Night Football 10/2 Washington at Kansas City KC KC KC KC

