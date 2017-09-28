NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 4

Things tightened up a little bit in the weekly NFL picks race. Jon pulled within one pick of Simon, while Evan moved into third place. Who will the guys pick this week? (Note: Old School’s picks weren’t available at press time).
Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|31
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|30
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|28
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|27
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|27
So Say We All
The guys all agree that Green Bay will take care of Chicago tonight. Miami will keep New Orleans reeling, Atlanta will keep the pressure on the rest of the division by beating Buffalo, Pittsburgh will take out Baltimore, Dallas will handle the Rams, Jacksonville will keep rolling over the Jets, the Patriots will keep the Panthers in their cage, Seattle will take care of luckless Indianapolis and Kansas City will take care of the Skins on Monday Night Football.
Down the Middle
We’re split on Cincinnati and Cleveland with Jon and JC going Browns while Simon and Evan think the Bengals will get a win.
All By Myself
Evan is the only one who thinks the Giants will get their first win against the Bucs and the Flaming Thumbtacks (the Titans) will get a division road win in Houston. JC is by himself thinking the Chargers will protect their tiny stadium against Philadelphia, Jon is solo in his belief the Broncos will take out Oakland and Simon is lonely with the 49ers getting a home win against Arizona.
|Game
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 9/28
|Chicago at Green Bay
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Sunday, 10/1
|New Orleans at Miami
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|Tennessee at Houston
|TEN
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|Cincinnati at Cleveland
|CIN
|CLE
|CLE
|CIN
|Detroit at Minnesota
|DET
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|Buffalo at Atlanta
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|Pittsburgh at Baltimore
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|LA Rams at Dallas
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Jacksonville at NY Jets
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|Carolina at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Philadelphia at LA Chargers
|PHI
|LAC
|PHI
|PHI
|San Francisco at Arizona
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|SF
|NY Giants at Tampa Bay
|NYG
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Oakland at Denver
|OAK
|OAK
|DEN
|OAK
|Sunday Night Football, 10/1
|Indianapolis at Seattle
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Monday Night Football 10/2
|Washington at Kansas City
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC