United We Seige…Bucs Nation!

With the events of last NFL Sunday and the Vikings loss behind US, it’s time to focus on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. I will not take a political stance, either way, in this article. What I will do, is try to make sure that WE as Bucs fans are focused on the task at hand, which is continuing our mission of “TAKING BACK RAYJAY” this season. And that begins with putting OUR differences, backgrounds, beliefs, opinions and views aside, and coming TOGETHER to cheer on OUR Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Look, I get the frustration on BOTH sides, but the one place that WE should ALL be able to find common ground is in OUR love for the Buccaneers. You may not like the protests. You may not like the NFL now. But if you can let what transpired last weekend influence your love for OUR football team, then maybe you should just stay home anyway. I love my country. I respect our military. I stand and salute during the national anthem. I don’t necessarily support the kneeling, but it is their right to do so. One of the great things about OUR country is that EVERYONE has the rights to the freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

Now I’m not saying ignore the issue. I’m not telling you to just brush it off. I’m not telling you to stand or kneel. I’m not demanding that you put your hand over your heart or raise your fist. All I’m saying is that once the football is kicked off, ALL of US inside that stadium on Sunday night should be as ONE. OUR team needs US. Anyone who’s been in Raymond James for a Bucs vs. Giants game knows that the New York fans travel well. They will have plenty of fan support in those stands and WE cannot, WE will not, let them take over OUR house. That is precisely what this “Taking Back RayJay” is all about.

I know that last Sunday’s game in Minnesota was bad. Trust me, I’ve watched it three times trying to figure out what the hell happened to OUR boys. Lack of pass rush. Soft coverage in the secondary. Turnovers. Injuries before and during the game. It all added up to an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Vikings. But this is a new week. It’s a new season. It’s time for the Bucs players to focus on the Giants and for US as fans to focus on doing whatever WE can to help them get this win.

Now we have a desperate Giants team coming to Tampa sitting at 0-3 and looking for a win. They need a win. This is a team that everyone thought would be a juggernaut in the NFC and were probably favorites to make the Super Bowl this season. They’re not as bad as their record indicates. This team is still dangerous. They still have Eli Manning. Eli still has weapons like Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Evan Ingram. Yes, the o-line is suspect and hopefully the Bucs d-line can take advantage of that and keep their passing attack in check.

Anyway, I’m not worried about the team. OUR boys will handle their business on the field. WE just need to care of OUR business in the stands. Do not let the New York fans get louder than US. Do not let the New York fans take control of OUR stadium. This is a time for US as Bucs fans to unite, despite all the crap that’s happening around US and the rest of the league. While some team’s fan bases are burning jerseys and ripping up season tickets, I want Bucs Nation to stand strong and say WE will not let these issues tear US apart. I want Bucs Nation to rise above the protests and the boycotts. I want Bucs Nation to show the rest of the NFL what being devoted fans is all about. I want Bucs Nation to chant, cheer and scream until WE can’t chant, cheer or scream anymore. I want this game to be just as loud…screw that, even more loud than the Seahawk game was last season. I want nothing but timeouts and false starts for the Giants on every third down. I want Eli Manning to say something about how loud OUR crowd was during his postgame interview. But most of all, I want OUR team to know that WE are still behind them and the organization 100% despite what’s going on around the rest of the league.

WE are, BUCS NATION…and United We Siege!

Until Sunday, as always…GO BUCS!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



