NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 5

Old School won our Weekly NFL Picks in week 4 as the only one of us to get double-digit correct picks. Jon moved into a first-place tie with Simon on the season and me? Well, let’s just say don’t go to Vegas with my selections.
Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|39
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|39
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|37
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|36
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|34
So Say We All
The guys all agree that Indianapolis will take out the Niners, Detroit will end that Carolina high, the Giants will get off the snide against the LA (should be San Diego) Chargers, Philly will protect their home field against Arizona, and Pittsburgh will do the same against Jacksonville.
All By Myself
Simon is the only one who believes Cincinnati can stop the juggernaut that is the Buffalo Bills, while Jon is by himself on Dallas beating Green Bay and Mitch Trubisky getting a win in his first start for the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tough Choices
The guys were split on the rest of the slate. Jon and Old School both pick the Bucs to keep the Patriots reeling while the rest of us went with New England. Evan and Simon see the Browns ending the Jets feel-good story. Evan and Old School see Kansas City continuing to roll on Sunday Night Football against Houston and the Dolphins to climb off the mat against the Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans). Old School and Simon are of hive mind when it comes to the Seahawks ending their jinx against the Rams and the Derek Carr-less Raiders protecting the Black Hole against Baltimore.
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 10/5
|New England at Tampa Bay
|TB
|NE
|NE
|TB
|NE
|Sunday, 10/8
|Tennessee at Miami
|MIA
|MIA
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|San Francisco at Indianapolis
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|Carolina at Detroit
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|Buffalo at Cincinnati
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|CIN
|LA Chargers at NY Giants
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|Arizona at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|NY Jets at Cleveland
|NYJ
|CLE
|NYJ
|NYJ
|CLE
|Seattle at LA Rams
|SEA
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|SEA
|Baltimore at Oakland
|OAK
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|OAK
|Green Bay at Dallas
|GB
|GB
|GB
|DAL
|GB
|Sunday Night Football, 10/8
|Kansas City at Houston
|KC
|KC
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|Monday Night Football 10/9
|Minnesota at Chicago
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|CHI
|MIN