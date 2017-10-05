NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 5

Old School won our Weekly NFL Picks in week 4 as the only one of us to get double-digit correct picks. Jon moved into a first-place tie with Simon on the season and me? Well, let’s just say don’t go to Vegas with my selections.

Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 Total Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 39 Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 39 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 37 Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 36 Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 34

So Say We All

The guys all agree that Indianapolis will take out the Niners, Detroit will end that Carolina high, the Giants will get off the snide against the LA (should be San Diego) Chargers, Philly will protect their home field against Arizona, and Pittsburgh will do the same against Jacksonville.

All By Myself

Simon is the only one who believes Cincinnati can stop the juggernaut that is the Buffalo Bills, while Jon is by himself on Dallas beating Green Bay and Mitch Trubisky getting a win in his first start for the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tough Choices

The guys were split on the rest of the slate. Jon and Old School both pick the Bucs to keep the Patriots reeling while the rest of us went with New England. Evan and Simon see the Browns ending the Jets feel-good story. Evan and Old School see Kansas City continuing to roll on Sunday Night Football against Houston and the Dolphins to climb off the mat against the Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans). Old School and Simon are of hive mind when it comes to the Seahawks ending their jinx against the Rams and the Derek Carr-less Raiders protecting the Black Hole against Baltimore.

Game Derek Evan JC Jon Simon Thursday Night Football, 10/5 New England at Tampa Bay TB NE NE TB NE Sunday, 10/8 Tennessee at Miami MIA MIA TEN TEN TEN San Francisco at Indianapolis IND IND IND IND IND Carolina at Detroit DET DET DET DET DET Buffalo at Cincinnati BUF BUF BUF BUF CIN LA Chargers at NY Giants NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG Arizona at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI Jacksonville at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT NY Jets at Cleveland NYJ CLE NYJ NYJ CLE Seattle at LA Rams SEA LAR LAR LAR SEA Baltimore at Oakland OAK BAL BAL BAL OAK Green Bay at Dallas GB GB GB DAL GB Sunday Night Football, 10/8 Kansas City at Houston KC KC HOU HOU HOU Monday Night Football 10/9 Minnesota at Chicago MIN MIN MIN CHI MIN

