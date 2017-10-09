91st Consecutive Tailgate: Pats versus Bucs

Once again, our tailgate is UNDEFEATED. We welcomed fans of all flavors this week and had a spectacular time while raising money for the Gramatica Family Foundation. Final tally will be up this week and we plan a joint check presentation for our next home game! Thanks to all who came out to celebrate with us, especially our fantastic sponsors at Stepp’s Towing, Steakhouse Elite, Pepin Distributing, Tito’s Vodka and Don Q Rum.

It was nice to see our friend, Brian Ford (COO of the Buccaneers) swing through and say hello. Always great to have the support of our franchise as we continue to tailgate with a purpose.

