NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 6

Derek “Old School” Fournier won week 4 of our weekly NFL picks and has pulled within one of our leader, Simon Alexander.  Jon is still only one back while Evan is still in striking distance at two back. Meanwhile, I think if I closed my eyes and picked randomly, my picks would be better. Here are our Week 6 selections.

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 Total
Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 46
Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 45
Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 45
Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 8 44
Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 41

There wasn’t a lot of disagreement from the guys for this week’s slate. We all agreed Green Bay would get a win in Minnesota, Houston despite its injuries will take care of Cleveland, Atlanta will hold the Dolphins to Coke Zero, Baltimore will take care of Da Bears, The Patriots will take down the Jets, The Bucs will get back on track against Arizona, Kansas City will remain undefeated with a win over Pittsburgh, Denver will keep the Giants reeling and Tennessee will get a much-needed win against the Colts.

I am the only one who believes Carolina will protect their home turf tonight against Philadelphia. Simon is a lone wolf on the Chargers going to the black hole and beating the Raiders.

The only game we were split on was Detroit and New Orleans. Derek, Evan, and JC all went with the Lions on the road while Jon and Simon see the Saints marching to victory.

Game Derek Evan JC Jon Simon
Thursday Night Football, 10/12
Philadelphia at Carolina PHI PHI CAR PHI PHI
Sunday, 10/15
Green Bay at Minnesota GB GB GB GB GB
Cleveland at Houston HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU
Miami at Atlanta ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL
San Francisco at Washington WAS WAS WAS WAS WAS
Chicago at Baltimore BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL
Detroit at New Orleans DET DET DET NO NO
New England at NY Jets NE NE NE NE NE
LA Rams at Jacksonville JAC JAC JAC JAC JAC
Tampa Bay at Arizona TB TB TB TB TB
LA Chargers at Oakland OAK OAK OAK OAK LAC
Pittsburgh at Kansas City KC KC KC KC KC
Sunday Night Football, 10/15
NY Giants at Denver DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN
Monday Night Football 10/16
Indianapolis at Tennessee TEN TEN TEN TEN TEN

 

