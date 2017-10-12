NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 6

Derek “Old School” Fournier won week 4 of our weekly NFL picks and has pulled within one of our leader, Simon Alexander. Jon is still only one back while Evan is still in striking distance at two back. Meanwhile, I think if I closed my eyes and picked randomly, my picks would be better. Here are our Week 6 selections.
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|46
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|45
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|45
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|44
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|41
So Say We All
There wasn’t a lot of disagreement from the guys for this week’s slate. We all agreed Green Bay would get a win in Minnesota, Houston despite its injuries will take care of Cleveland, Atlanta will hold the Dolphins to Coke Zero, Baltimore will take care of Da Bears, The Patriots will take down the Jets, The Bucs will get back on track against Arizona, Kansas City will remain undefeated with a win over Pittsburgh, Denver will keep the Giants reeling and Tennessee will get a much-needed win against the Colts.
All By Myself
I am the only one who believes Carolina will protect their home turf tonight against Philadelphia. Simon is a lone wolf on the Chargers going to the black hole and beating the Raiders.
Tough Choices
The only game we were split on was Detroit and New Orleans. Derek, Evan, and JC all went with the Lions on the road while Jon and Simon see the Saints marching to victory.
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 10/12
|Philadelphia at Carolina
|PHI
|PHI
|CAR
|PHI
|PHI
|Sunday, 10/15
|Green Bay at Minnesota
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Cleveland at Houston
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|Miami at Atlanta
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|San Francisco at Washington
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|Chicago at Baltimore
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Detroit at New Orleans
|DET
|DET
|DET
|NO
|NO
|New England at NY Jets
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|LA Rams at Jacksonville
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|Tampa Bay at Arizona
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|LA Chargers at Oakland
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|LAC
|Pittsburgh at Kansas City
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Sunday Night Football, 10/15
|NY Giants at Denver
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|Monday Night Football 10/16
|Indianapolis at Tennessee
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN