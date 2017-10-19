Photo Credit:

NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 7

Folks, I need to apologize. I’m traveling this week so unfortunately, I didn’t have a lot of time to put this week’s picks article together.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

1 2 3 4 5 6 Totals
1 Simon Alexander 11 *13 7 8 7 *7 53
2 jon hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 51
3 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 *10 *8 5 50
4 Evan Wanish 7 13 *8 8 8 5 49
5 Jason DLT *11 9 7 7 7 4 45

This Week’s Picks

Derek Evan JC Jon Simon
Thursday Night Football, 10/19/17
Kansas City at Oakland KC KC KC KC KC
Sunday, 10/22/17
Tampa Bay at Buffalo TB BUF BUF TB TB
Tennesee at Cleveland TEN TEN TEN TEN TEN
Carolina at Chicago CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR
NY Jets at Miami MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA
Arizona at LA Rams LAR LAR LAR LAR LAR
Baltimore at Minnesota MIN MIN MIN BAL MIN
New Orleans at Green Bay NO NO NO NO NO
Jacksonville at Indianapolis JAC JAC JAC JAC JAC
Dallas at San Francisco DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL
Seattle at NY Giants SEA SEA SEA SEA NYG
Denver at LA Chargers DEN DEN DEN LAC DEN
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT
Sunday Night Football, 10/22/17
Atlanta at New England NE NE NE NE NE
Monday Night Football, 10/23/17
Washington at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
