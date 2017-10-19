NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 7

Folks, I need to apologize. I’m traveling this week so unfortunately, I didn’t have a lot of time to put this week’s picks article together.
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Totals
|1
|Simon Alexander
|11
|*13
|7
|8
|7
|*7
|53
|2
|jon hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|51
|3
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|*10
|*8
|5
|50
|4
|Evan Wanish
|7
|13
|*8
|8
|8
|5
|49
|5
|Jason DLT
|*11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|45
This Week’s Picks
|
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 10/19/17
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City at Oakland
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Sunday, 10/22/17
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay at Buffalo
|TB
|BUF
|BUF
|TB
|TB
|Tennesee at Cleveland
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Carolina at Chicago
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|NY Jets at Miami
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|Arizona at LA Rams
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Baltimore at Minnesota
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|BAL
|MIN
|New Orleans at Green Bay
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Jacksonville at Indianapolis
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|JAC
|Dallas at San Francisco
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Seattle at NY Giants
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|NYG
|Denver at LA Chargers
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|LAC
|DEN
|Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Sunday Night Football, 10/22/17
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Monday Night Football, 10/23/17
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
JC De La Torre is formerly a columnist/blogger for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blog site BucsNation.com where in 2016, he was nominated as best sportswriter in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing. Previously, he served as a featured columnist for Bleacher Report on Tampa Bay sports, an editor and featured columnist for SB Nation Tampa Bay covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Gators, wrote for NFL.com’s Blog Blitz and contributed to Pewter Report, one of the top magazines on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
JC is also a filmmaker, comic writer and rabid Whovian.
More Posts - Website
Follow Me: