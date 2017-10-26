NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 8

What do you know? A blind squirrel finds a nut every once and a while and I won our Week 7 Weekly NFL Picks. Unfortunately, I’m still buried deep in our pick standings as Simon maintains a slim lead over the rest of the field. Enjoy our frightfully scary picks for Week 8.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Total Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 7 10 63 Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 11 62 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 5 11 61 Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 8 5 12 61 Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 4 12 57

So Say We All

The Ghouls all think Minnesota will beat the Brown out of Cleveland, while the Bucs defense will rise from the dead and upend the reeling Panthers. The Saints will exorcise the Bears, the Eagles will peck out the eyes of the 49ers, the Bengals will feast on the Colts, the Patriots will pull the plug on the Chargers and Kansas City will tame those bucking Broncos.

All By Myself

Jon HORRORink is the only one to believe the Jets will shoot down the Falcons, while Derek FEARnier is solo on the Texans taking out Seattle.

Tough Choices

JC De La TERROR and Derek FEARnier think Miami will quote the Ravens, EVIL Wash and Simon SAYS DEATH believe the Raiders will siege Buffalo, JC De La TERROR and Jon HORRORink take the Redskins scalping the Cowboys, while Jon HORRORink and Simon SAYS DEATH both expect the Lions to devour the Steelers.

Game Derek Evan JC Jon Simon Thursday Night Football, 10/26 Miami at Baltimore MIA BAL MIA BAL BAL Sunday, 10/15 Minnesota at Cleveland MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN Carolina at Tampa Bay TB TB TB TB TB Chicago at New Orleans NO NO NO NO NO Atlanta at NY Jets ATL ATL ATL NYJ ATL San Francisco at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI Indianapolis at Cincinnati CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN Oakland at Buffalo BUF OAK BUF BUF OAK LA Chargers at New England NE NE NE NE NE Houston at Seattle HOU SEA SEA SEA SEA Dallas at Washington DAL DAL WAS WAS DAL Sunday Night Football, 10/29 Pittsburgh at Detroit PIT PIT PIT DET DET Monday Night Football 10/30 Denver at Kansas City KC KC KC KC KC

