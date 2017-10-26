NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 8

What do you know? A blind squirrel finds a nut every once and a while and I won our Week 7 Weekly NFL Picks. Unfortunately, I’m still buried deep in our pick standings as Simon maintains a slim lead over the rest of the field. Enjoy our frightfully scary picks for Week 8.
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|7
|10
|63
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|11
|62
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|5
|11
|61
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|5
|12
|61
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|57
So Say We All
The Ghouls all think Minnesota will beat the Brown out of Cleveland, while the Bucs defense will rise from the dead and upend the reeling Panthers. The Saints will exorcise the Bears, the Eagles will peck out the eyes of the 49ers, the Bengals will feast on the Colts, the Patriots will pull the plug on the Chargers and Kansas City will tame those bucking Broncos.
All By Myself
Jon HORRORink is the only one to believe the Jets will shoot down the Falcons, while Derek FEARnier is solo on the Texans taking out Seattle.
Tough Choices
JC De La TERROR and Derek FEARnier think Miami will quote the Ravens, EVIL Wash and Simon SAYS DEATH believe the Raiders will siege Buffalo, JC De La TERROR and Jon HORRORink take the Redskins scalping the Cowboys, while Jon HORRORink and Simon SAYS DEATH both expect the Lions to devour the Steelers.
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 10/26
|Miami at Baltimore
|MIA
|BAL
|MIA
|BAL
|BAL
|Sunday, 10/15
|Minnesota at Cleveland
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|Carolina at Tampa Bay
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Chicago at New Orleans
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Atlanta at NY Jets
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|NYJ
|ATL
|San Francisco at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Indianapolis at Cincinnati
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Oakland at Buffalo
|BUF
|OAK
|BUF
|BUF
|OAK
|LA Chargers at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Houston at Seattle
|HOU
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Dallas at Washington
|DAL
|DAL
|WAS
|WAS
|DAL
|Sunday Night Football, 10/29
|Pittsburgh at Detroit
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|DET
|DET
|Monday Night Football 10/30
|Denver at Kansas City
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC