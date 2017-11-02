Photo Credit:

NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 9

J.C. De La Torre Preview

Evan made a move in this week’s picks, vaulting all the way to second place just one behind our leader Simon. Find out what the guys are picking for Week 9!

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Totals
Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 7 10 10 73
Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 8 5 12 11 72
Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 11 9 71
Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 5 11 10 71
Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 4 12 9 66

So Say We All

We all agree Buffalo will keep winning by taking down the Jets, the Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans) will take care of Baltimore, Atlanta will rise up against Carolina, Philly will keep rolling over Denver, Houston will bounce Indy, The Saints will keep the Bucs reeling, The Rams will make the long trek across the country for a win at the Giants, Seattle will beast the Skins, and Oakland will get the win down in Miami.

All By Myself

Evan is the only one who thinks Cincinnati will beat Jacksonville while Simon is the only one who thinks Dallas will take out Kansas City.

Tough Games

JC and Simon think the Niners will get their first win at home against Arizona. JC and Jon think Green Bay will keep the Lions frustrated at Lambeau.

Picks

* Note: Derek Fournier’s picks were not available at press time.

Game Evan JC Jon Simon
Thursday Night Football, 11/2
Buffalo at NYJ BUF BUF BUF BUF
Sunday, 11/5
Baltimore at Tennessee TEN TEN TEN TEN
Cincinnati at Jacksonville CIN JAX JAX JAX
Atlanta at Carolina ATL ATL ATL ATL
Denver at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI
Indianapolis at Houston HOU HOU HOU HOU
Tampa Bay at New Orleans NO NO NO NO
LA Rams at NY Giants LAR LAR LAR LAR
Washington at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA
Arizona at San Francisco ARI SF ARI SF
Kansas City at Dallas KC KC KC DAL
Sunday Night Football, 11/5
Oakland at Miami OAK OAK OAK OAK
Monday Night Football 11/6
Detroit at Green Bay DET GB GB DET
J.C. De La Torre

J.C. De La Torre

JC De La Torre is formerly a columnist/blogger for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blog site BucsNation.com where in 2016, he was nominated as best sportswriter in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing. Previously, he served as a featured columnist for Bleacher Report on Tampa Bay sports, an editor and featured columnist for SB Nation Tampa Bay covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Gators, wrote for NFL.com’s Blog Blitz and contributed to Pewter Report, one of the top magazines on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. JC is also a filmmaker, comic writer and rabid Whovian.

