NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 9

Evan made a move in this week’s picks, vaulting all the way to second place just one behind our leader Simon. Find out what the guys are picking for Week 9!
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Totals
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|7
|10
|10
|73
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|5
|12
|11
|72
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|11
|9
|71
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|5
|11
|10
|71
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|9
|66
So Say We All
We all agree Buffalo will keep winning by taking down the Jets, the Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans) will take care of Baltimore, Atlanta will rise up against Carolina, Philly will keep rolling over Denver, Houston will bounce Indy, The Saints will keep the Bucs reeling, The Rams will make the long trek across the country for a win at the Giants, Seattle will beast the Skins, and Oakland will get the win down in Miami.
All By Myself
Evan is the only one who thinks Cincinnati will beat Jacksonville while Simon is the only one who thinks Dallas will take out Kansas City.
Tough Games
JC and Simon think the Niners will get their first win at home against Arizona. JC and Jon think Green Bay will keep the Lions frustrated at Lambeau.
Picks
* Note: Derek Fournier’s picks were not available at press time.
|Game
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 11/2
|Buffalo at NYJ
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Sunday, 11/5
|Baltimore at Tennessee
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Cincinnati at Jacksonville
|CIN
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|Atlanta at Carolina
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|Denver at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Indianapolis at Houston
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|LA Rams at NY Giants
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Washington at Seattle
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Arizona at San Francisco
|ARI
|SF
|ARI
|SF
|Kansas City at Dallas
|KC
|KC
|KC
|DAL
|Sunday Night Football, 11/5
|Oakland at Miami
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|Monday Night Football 11/6
|Detroit at Green Bay
|DET
|GB
|GB
|DET