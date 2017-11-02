NFL WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 9

Evan made a move in this week’s picks, vaulting all the way to second place just one behind our leader Simon. Find out what the guys are picking for Week 9!

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Totals Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 7 10 10 73 Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 8 5 12 11 72 Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 11 9 71 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 5 11 10 71 Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 4 12 9 66

So Say We All

We all agree Buffalo will keep winning by taking down the Jets, the Flaming Thumbtacks (Titans) will take care of Baltimore, Atlanta will rise up against Carolina, Philly will keep rolling over Denver, Houston will bounce Indy, The Saints will keep the Bucs reeling, The Rams will make the long trek across the country for a win at the Giants, Seattle will beast the Skins, and Oakland will get the win down in Miami.

All By Myself

Evan is the only one who thinks Cincinnati will beat Jacksonville while Simon is the only one who thinks Dallas will take out Kansas City.

Tough Games

JC and Simon think the Niners will get their first win at home against Arizona. JC and Jon think Green Bay will keep the Lions frustrated at Lambeau.

Picks

* Note: Derek Fournier’s picks were not available at press time.

Game Evan JC Jon Simon Thursday Night Football, 11/2 Buffalo at NYJ BUF BUF BUF BUF Sunday, 11/5 Baltimore at Tennessee TEN TEN TEN TEN Cincinnati at Jacksonville CIN JAX JAX JAX Atlanta at Carolina ATL ATL ATL ATL Denver at Philadelphia PHI PHI PHI PHI Indianapolis at Houston HOU HOU HOU HOU Tampa Bay at New Orleans NO NO NO NO LA Rams at NY Giants LAR LAR LAR LAR Washington at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA Arizona at San Francisco ARI SF ARI SF Kansas City at Dallas KC KC KC DAL Sunday Night Football, 11/5 Oakland at Miami OAK OAK OAK OAK Monday Night Football 11/6 Detroit at Green Bay DET GB GB DET

