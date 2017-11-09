WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 10

It’s Week 10 as the NFL now moves into it’s final race to the playoffs. Simon is still our Weekly NFL Picks leader but Evan continues to keep the heat on. Which of our experts picked the Bucs to finally get a win?
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|7
|10
|10
|8
|81
|Evan Wanish
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|5
|12
|11
|7
|79
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|11
|9
|7
|78
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|5
|11
|10
|6
|77
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|9
|6
|72
This Week’s Picks
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 11/9
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle at Arizona
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Sunday, 11/12
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans at Buffalo
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Cleveland at Detroit
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|LA Chargers at Jacksonville
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|Green Bay at Chicago
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|GB
|NY Jets at Tampa Bay
|TB
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|TB
|Minnesota at Washington
|WAS
|MIN
|MIN
|WAS
|WAS
|Cincinnati at Tennessee
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Houston at LA Rams
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|NY Giants at San Francisco
|SF
|NYG
|SF
|NYG
|NYG
|Dallas at Atlanta
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|ATL
|DAL
|Sunday Night Football, 11/12
|
|
|
|
|
|New England at Denver
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Monday Night Football 11/13
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami at Carolina
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
