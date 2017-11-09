Photo Credit:

WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 10

J.C. De La Torre Game Preview

It’s Week 10 as the NFL now moves into it’s final race to the playoffs. Simon is still our Weekly NFL Picks leader but Evan continues to keep the heat on. Which of our experts picked the Bucs to finally get a win?

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total
Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 7 10 10 8 81
Evan Wanish 7 13 8 8 8 5 12 11 7 79
Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 11 9 7 78
Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 5 11 10 6 77
Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 4 12 9 6 72

This Week’s Picks

Game Derek Evan JC Jon Simon
Thursday Night Football, 11/9
Seattle at Arizona SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA
Sunday, 11/12
New Orleans at Buffalo NO NO NO NO NO
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT
Cleveland at Detroit DET DET DET DET DET
LA Chargers at Jacksonville JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX
Green Bay at Chicago CHI CHI CHI CHI GB
NY Jets at Tampa Bay TB NYJ NYJ NYJ TB
Minnesota at Washington WAS MIN MIN WAS WAS
Cincinnati at Tennessee TEN TEN TEN TEN TEN
Houston at LA Rams LAR LAR LAR LAR LAR
NY Giants at San Francisco SF NYG SF NYG NYG
Dallas at Atlanta DAL DAL DAL ATL DAL
Sunday Night Football, 11/12
New England at Denver NE NE NE NE NE
Monday Night Football 11/13
Miami at Carolina CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR
J.C. De La Torre

JC De La Torre is formerly a columnist/blogger for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blog site BucsNation.com where in 2016, he was nominated as best sportswriter in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing. Previously, he served as a featured columnist for Bleacher Report on Tampa Bay sports, an editor and featured columnist for SB Nation Tampa Bay covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Gators, wrote for NFL.com’s Blog Blitz and contributed to Pewter Report, one of the top magazines on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. JC is also a filmmaker, comic writer and rabid Whovian.

