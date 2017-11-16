WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 11

Week 10 is in the books and Simon has opened up a 3 pick lead in our Weekly NFL Picks Segment. Will the Bucs beat the Dolphins? Who wins that huge Monday Night matchup in Seattle?

Read on to find out!

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total Simon Alexander 11 13 7 8 7 7 10 10 8 11 92 Evan Wash 7 13 8 8 8 5 12 11 7 10 89 Jon Hink 10 12 8 9 6 6 11 9 7 10 88 Derek Fournier 9 11 7 10 8 5 11 10 6 11 88 Jason DLT 11 9 7 7 7 4 12 9 6 11 83

So Say We All

We all believe Pittsburgh will take care of Tennessee at home tonight, Jacksonville will keep Cleveland winless, New Orleans will roll to their 8th straight win against Washington, Kansas City will beat up the Giants in the Meadowlands, New England will keep the Raiders disappointing their fans and the Seahawks will beat the Falcons in front of the 12’s.

All By Myself

Evan is the only one who believes the Dolphins will get well at the expense of the Bucs. Simon is solo in thinking the Bills will beat the Chargers out in LA. Jon is the Lone Ranger on the Cowboys beating the Eagles without Zeke, Derek is crazy enough to think Baltimore can get a win in Green Bay and JC is the bucking the trend by thinking the Bengals will get a win in Denver.

Tough Games

JC, Derek, and Evan like Arizona to get a win at Houston. JC, Jon, and Simon like the Rams to get a road win in Minnesota.

Week 11 Picks

Game Derek Evan JC Jon Simon Thursday Night Football, 11/16 Tennessee at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT Sunday, 11/19 Jacksonville at Cleveland Jax JAX JAX Jax JAX Tampa Bay at Miami TB MIA TB TB TB Arizona at Houston ARI ARI ARI HOU HOU Washington at New Orleans NO NO NO NO NO Kansas City at NY Giants KC KC KC KC KC LA Rams at Minnesota MIN MIN LAR LAR LAR Baltimore at Green Bay BAL GB GB GB GB Detroit at Chicago DET DET DET DET DET Buffalo at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC LAC BUF Cincinnati at Denver DEN DEN CIN DEN DEN New England at Oakland NE NE NE NE NE Sunday Night Football, 11/19 Philadelphia at Dallas PHI PHI PHI DAL PHI Monday Night Football 11/20 Atlanta at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



