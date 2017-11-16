WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 11

Week 10 is in the books and Simon has opened up a 3 pick lead in our Weekly NFL Picks Segment. Will the Bucs beat the Dolphins? Who wins that huge Monday Night matchup in Seattle?
Read on to find out!
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|7
|10
|10
|8
|11
|92
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|5
|12
|11
|7
|10
|89
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|11
|9
|7
|10
|88
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|5
|11
|10
|6
|11
|88
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|9
|6
|11
|83
So Say We All
We all believe Pittsburgh will take care of Tennessee at home tonight, Jacksonville will keep Cleveland winless, New Orleans will roll to their 8th straight win against Washington, Kansas City will beat up the Giants in the Meadowlands, New England will keep the Raiders disappointing their fans and the Seahawks will beat the Falcons in front of the 12’s.
All By Myself
Evan is the only one who believes the Dolphins will get well at the expense of the Bucs. Simon is solo in thinking the Bills will beat the Chargers out in LA. Jon is the Lone Ranger on the Cowboys beating the Eagles without Zeke, Derek is crazy enough to think Baltimore can get a win in Green Bay and JC is the bucking the trend by thinking the Bengals will get a win in Denver.
Tough Games
JC, Derek, and Evan like Arizona to get a win at Houston. JC, Jon, and Simon like the Rams to get a road win in Minnesota.
Week 11 Picks
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 11/16
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Sunday, 11/19
|Jacksonville at Cleveland
|Jax
|JAX
|JAX
|Jax
|JAX
|Tampa Bay at Miami
|TB
|MIA
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Arizona at Houston
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|HOU
|HOU
|Washington at New Orleans
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Kansas City at NY Giants
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|LA Rams at Minnesota
|MIN
|MIN
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Baltimore at Green Bay
|BAL
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Detroit at Chicago
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|Buffalo at LA Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|BUF
|Cincinnati at Denver
|DEN
|DEN
|CIN
|DEN
|DEN
|New England at Oakland
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Sunday Night Football, 11/19
|Philadelphia at Dallas
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|DAL
|PHI
|Monday Night Football 11/20
|Atlanta at Seattle
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA