WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 12

There’s a lot to be thankful for this year. We have each other to get through this disappointing season. The Bucs can be thankful it’s almost over. I’m thankful that I’ll soon no longer be embarrassing myself in the Weekly NFL Picks segment (as the season will be complete).
WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|11
|13
|7
|8
|7
|7
|10
|10
|8
|11
|8
|100
|Derek Fournier
|9
|11
|7
|10
|8
|5
|11
|10
|6
|11
|10
|98
|Evan Wash
|7
|13
|8
|8
|8
|5
|12
|11
|7
|10
|8
|97
|Jon Hink
|10
|12
|8
|9
|6
|6
|11
|9
|7
|10
|9
|97
|Jason DLT
|11
|9
|7
|7
|7
|4
|12
|9
|6
|11
|9
|92
NFL Team Thanks
Usually, in this area, I go over who our guys picked in this week’s games, however, in the spirit of the holiday I’m going to tell you what I think each NFL team should be thankful for. Our picks will be listed at the bottom.
Minnesota is thankful Case Keenum finally figured out how to beat other teams than Tampa Bay. Detroit is thankful the rest of the division has QB problems. The Cowboys are thankful Jerry is distracted by his war on Roger Goodell, while the Chargers are thankful that San Diego is still open for a return. The Giants are thankful Ben McAdoo’s days are numbered, while Washington’s thankful that they had one more year with Kirk Cousins.
Tennessee is thankful Tampa Bay took Winston over Mariota, while the Colts are thankful that Jacoby Brissett isn’t terrible. The Bucs are thankful they locked up Gerald McCoy for another few years (so he can’t leave to find the playoffs elsewhere) while the Falcons are thankful Adrian Clayborn is a late bloomer.
Miami is thankful Jay Cutler won’t be playing this week, while the Patriots are thankful Tom Terrific wants to play until he’s 45. Cleveland is thankful that they have six more shots at avoiding going oh-fer. Cincinnati is thankful the Browns are in their division.
The Bears are thankful for Mitch Trubisky while the Eagles are thankful for Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson. The Panthers are thankful for that defense while the Jets are thankful they already went past their projected win total. The Chiefs are thankful the rest of the AFC West has been disappointing while Buffalo is thankful the Nate Peterman experiment is over.
Seattle is thankful for DangerRuss, while the 49ers are thankful for John Lynch shaking the trees for any kind of talent. The Jags are thankful to be in first place at Thanksgiving, while the Cards are thankful to see Larry Fitzgerald at least one more time. The Saints are thankful they stuck with Sean Payton one more year while the Rams are thankful that Sean McVay is a magician.
Denver is thankful they’ll get a look at Paxton Lynch while Oakland is thankful that this isn’t their first year in Vegas (first impressions are everything).
The Packers are thankful that this lost season may get them a high pick that will allow them to compete for the next few years. The Steelers are thankful that Big Ben decided to come back.
Finally, the Texans are happy they drafted Deshaun Watson (and hope he recovers well), while Baltimore is thankful to still be in playoff contention.
We’re thankful you frequent WhatTheBuc.net! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Picks
|Game
|Derek
|Evan
|JC
|Jon
|Simon
|Thanksgiving Day, 11/23
|Minnesota at Detroit
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|DET
|DET
|LA Chargers at Dallas
|DAL
|LAC
|DAL
|LAC
|DAL
|Thursday Night Football, 11/23
|NY Giants at Washington
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|Sunday, 11/26
|Tennessee at Indianapolis
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Tampa Bay at Atlanta
|TB
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|Miami at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Cleveland at Cincinnati
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Chicago at Philadelphia
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Carolina at NY Jets
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|NYJ
|CAR
|Buffalo at Kansas City
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Seattle at San Francisco
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Jacksonville at Arizona
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|ARI
|New Orleans at LA Rams
|LAR
|NO
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Denver at Oakland
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|OAK
|Sunday Night Football, 11/26
|Green Bay at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Monday Night Football 11/27
|Houston at Baltimore
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL