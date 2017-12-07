WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 14

As we move into the final stretch for our Weekly NFL Picks, Simon, coming off a big 14 correct picks week, has opened up a 4 pick lead on the field.
Can he hold on? Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.
Note: Jon and Evan’s picks weren’t available at press time.
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|127
|Jon Hink
|123
|Derek Fournier
|120
|Evan Wash
|120
|Jason DLT
|116
Picks
|Game
|Derek
|JC
|Simon
|Thursday Night Football, 12/7
|New Orleans at Atlanta
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Sunday, 12/10
|Minnesota at Carolina
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|Chicago at Cincinnati
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Green Bay at Cleveland
|GB
|GB
|GB
|San Francisco at Houston
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|Dallas at NY Giants
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Detroit at Tampa Bay
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Oakland at Kansas City
|KC
|OAK
|KC
|Indianapolis at Buffalo
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|NY Jets at Denver
|NYJ
|DEN
|NYJ
|Tennessee at Arizona
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Washington at LA Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|Seattle at Jacksonville
|SEA
|JAX
|SEA
|Philadelphia at LA Rams
|PHI
|PHI
|LAR
|Sunday Night Football, 12/10
|Baltimore at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Monday Night Football 12/11
|New England at Miami
|NE
|NE
|NE