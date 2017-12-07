WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 14

As we move into the final stretch for our Weekly NFL Picks, Simon, coming off a big 14 correct picks week, has opened up a 4 pick lead on the field.

Can he hold on? Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.

Note: Jon and Evan’s picks weren’t available at press time.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings Total Simon Alexander 127 Jon Hink 123 Derek Fournier 120 Evan Wash 120 Jason DLT 116

Picks

Game Derek JC Simon Thursday Night Football, 12/7 New Orleans at Atlanta NO NO NO Sunday, 12/10 Minnesota at Carolina MIN MIN MIN Chicago at Cincinnati CIN CIN CIN Green Bay at Cleveland GB GB GB San Francisco at Houston HOU HOU HOU Dallas at NY Giants DAL DAL DAL Detroit at Tampa Bay TB TB TB Oakland at Kansas City KC OAK KC Indianapolis at Buffalo BUF BUF BUF NY Jets at Denver NYJ DEN NYJ Tennessee at Arizona TEN TEN TEN Washington at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC Seattle at Jacksonville SEA JAX SEA Philadelphia at LA Rams PHI PHI LAR Sunday Night Football, 12/10 Baltimore at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT Monday Night Football 12/11 New England at Miami NE NE NE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr



