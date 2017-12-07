Photo Credit:

WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 14

J.C. De La Torre Game Preview

As we move into the final stretch for our Weekly NFL Picks, Simon, coming off a big 14 correct picks week, has opened up a 4 pick lead on the field.

Can he hold on? Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.

Note: Jon and Evan’s picks weren’t available at press time.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings Total
Simon Alexander 127
Jon Hink 123
Derek Fournier 120
Evan Wash 120
Jason DLT 116

Picks

Game Derek JC Simon
Thursday Night Football, 12/7
New Orleans at Atlanta NO NO NO
Sunday, 12/10
Minnesota at Carolina MIN MIN MIN
Chicago at Cincinnati CIN CIN CIN
Green Bay at Cleveland GB GB GB
San Francisco at Houston HOU HOU HOU
Dallas at NY Giants DAL DAL DAL
Detroit at Tampa Bay TB TB TB
Oakland at Kansas City KC OAK KC
Indianapolis at Buffalo BUF BUF BUF
NY Jets at Denver NYJ DEN NYJ
Tennessee at Arizona TEN TEN TEN
Washington at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC
Seattle at Jacksonville SEA JAX SEA
Philadelphia at LA Rams PHI PHI LAR
Sunday Night Football, 12/10
Baltimore at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT
Monday Night Football 12/11
New England at Miami NE NE NE

 

J.C. De La Torre

J.C. De La Torre

JC De La Torre is formerly a columnist/blogger for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blog site BucsNation.com where in 2016, he was nominated as best sportswriter in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing. Previously, he served as a featured columnist for Bleacher Report on Tampa Bay sports, an editor and featured columnist for SB Nation Tampa Bay covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Gators, wrote for NFL.com’s Blog Blitz and contributed to Pewter Report, one of the top magazines on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

JC is also a filmmaker, comic writer and rabid Whovian.

