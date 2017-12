Man, you never know how a tailgate is going to work out. Our girl Shawnny tweeted at ESPN about coming to our tailgate. Now we don’t know whether that had anything to do with it, but we were contacted by ESPN shortly thereafter and, to make a long story short, we had some pretty famous guests!

Take a watch and thanks to ESPN Football, Charles Woodson and Randy Moss for the love! You guys are all welcome here anytime!

