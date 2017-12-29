WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 17

As we move into the final week of our Weekly NFL Picks segment, we have a dead heat for the WTB title between Simon and Jon. Who will come out the victor? Let’s see who they picked.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings Total Simon Alexander 158 Jon Hink 158 Evan Wanish 153 Derek Fournier 150 JC De La Torre 148

Games to Keep an Eye On

One game will decide this year’s picks champion – and it’s Houston at Indianapolis. Simon is going with the Texans, while Jon rides with the Colts. By the way, both picked New Orleans to finish off the Bucs while both Old School and I think the Bucs have one more win in them against a team looking to the playoffs.

Picks

Game Derek JC Simon Jon Cleveland at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT PIT Green Bay at Detroit DET GB DET DET Chicago at Minnesota MIN MIN MIN MIN Dallas at Philadelphia DAL PHI PHI PHI Houston at Indianapolis IND IND HOU IND NY Jets at New England NE NE NE NE Washington at NY Giants WAS WAS WAS WAS Cincinatti at Baltimore BAL BAL BAL BAL Carolina at Atlanta CAR ATL CAR ATL New Orleans at Tampa Bay TB TB NO NO Kansas City at Denver KC KC KC KC Jacksonville at Tennessee JAX JAX JAX JAX Arizona at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA Buffalo at Miami BUF BUF BUF MIA Oakland at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC LAC San Francisco at LA Rams LAR LAR LAR LAR

Tailgate Information

It’s the last one of the year – make it a good one!

