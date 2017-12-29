Photo Credit:

WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 17

J.C. De La Torre Game Preview

As we move into the final week of our Weekly NFL Picks segment, we have a dead heat for the WTB title between Simon and Jon. Who will come out the victor? Let’s see who they picked.

Weekly NFL Picks Standings

WTB Pick Standings Total
Simon Alexander 158
Jon Hink 158
Evan Wanish 153
Derek Fournier 150
JC De La Torre 148

 

Games to Keep an Eye On

One game will decide this year’s picks champion – and it’s Houston at Indianapolis. Simon is going with the Texans, while Jon rides with the Colts. By the way, both picked New Orleans to finish off the Bucs while both Old School and I think the Bucs have one more win in them against a team looking to the playoffs.

Picks

Game Derek JC Simon Jon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh PIT PIT PIT PIT
Green Bay at Detroit DET GB DET DET
Chicago at Minnesota MIN MIN MIN MIN
Dallas at Philadelphia DAL PHI PHI PHI
Houston at Indianapolis IND IND HOU IND
NY Jets at New England NE NE NE NE
Washington at NY Giants WAS WAS WAS WAS
Cincinatti at Baltimore BAL BAL BAL BAL
Carolina at Atlanta CAR ATL CAR ATL
New Orleans at Tampa Bay TB TB NO NO
Kansas City at Denver KC KC KC KC
Jacksonville at Tennessee JAX JAX JAX JAX
Arizona at Seattle SEA SEA SEA SEA
Buffalo at Miami BUF BUF BUF MIA
Oakland at LA Chargers LAC LAC LAC LAC
San Francisco at LA Rams LAR LAR LAR LAR

Tailgate Information

It’s the last one of the year – make it a good one!

J.C. De La Torre

J.C. De La Torre

JC De La Torre is formerly a columnist/blogger for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blog site BucsNation.com where in 2016, he was nominated as best sportswriter in Tampa Bay by Creative Loafing. Previously, he served as a featured columnist for Bleacher Report on Tampa Bay sports, an editor and featured columnist for SB Nation Tampa Bay covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Gators, wrote for NFL.com’s Blog Blitz and contributed to Pewter Report, one of the top magazines on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

JC is also a filmmaker, comic writer and rabid Whovian.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook