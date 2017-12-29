WTB Staff Weekly NFL Picks – Week 17

As we move into the final week of our Weekly NFL Picks segment, we have a dead heat for the WTB title between Simon and Jon. Who will come out the victor? Let’s see who they picked.
Weekly NFL Picks Standings
|WTB Pick Standings
|Total
|Simon Alexander
|158
|Jon Hink
|158
|Evan Wanish
|153
|Derek Fournier
|150
|JC De La Torre
|148
Games to Keep an Eye On
One game will decide this year’s picks champion – and it’s Houston at Indianapolis. Simon is going with the Texans, while Jon rides with the Colts. By the way, both picked New Orleans to finish off the Bucs while both Old School and I think the Bucs have one more win in them against a team looking to the playoffs.
Picks
|Game
|Derek
|JC
|Simon
|Jon
|Cleveland at Pittsburgh
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|Green Bay at Detroit
|DET
|GB
|DET
|DET
|Chicago at Minnesota
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|Dallas at Philadelphia
|DAL
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Houston at Indianapolis
|IND
|IND
|HOU
|IND
|NY Jets at New England
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Washington at NY Giants
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|WAS
|Cincinatti at Baltimore
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Carolina at Atlanta
|CAR
|ATL
|CAR
|ATL
|New Orleans at Tampa Bay
|TB
|TB
|NO
|NO
|Kansas City at Denver
|KC
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Jacksonville at Tennessee
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|JAX
|Arizona at Seattle
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Buffalo at Miami
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|MIA
|Oakland at LA Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|San Francisco at LA Rams
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
Tailgate Information
It’s the last one of the year – make it a good one!