What a Way to End the Season!

We are undefeated! Again!

No, not the Bucs. I mean the WTB Tailgate! You crazy fans have allowed us to complete another year of making the gameday about more than the game. I was going to write something deep here but my partner in crime and Founder of WTB Really Matters, Cheryl “Spent” Stewart said it best:

I am going to credit Kareem Frank McGill with the hashtag #FinishItHowYouStartIt but I certainly want to acknowledge all the folks that helped that happen. There’s a vacant lot down off Ohio, in the shadows of both Raymond James and One Buc , that plays home to some of the best fans in the league. We are happy to report we did in fact finish this season just like we started, missing a friend we lost unexpectedly , raising funds and awareness for several local charities, schedule changes, hosting opposing teams’ fans (friends) from all over the nation , eating, drinking and of course…with a Bucs’ victory. If you threw a pie, donated a toy and/or donated via wristband, we just want to make sure you know just how much we appreciate your support! 94 consecutive tailgates on the books. #WTBXII

Here are some images from the last tailgate which featured a set of new Krewe Members getting their Tailgate Hall of Fame Coins, a new “Potential Veteran” for the PFUFA and a proposal!

Only here folks. Thank you for being you.

