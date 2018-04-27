Bucs Draft RB Ronald Jones II With First 2nd Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately needed a new running back. With their first second round pick, number 38th overall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ronald Jones II from USC. Jones is an electric runner who rushed for 1,550 yds and 19 touchdowns last season.

College Career

Ronald Jones II is one of the most dynamic runners in the NFL draft. Jones II is a big play weapon who scored 42 touchdowns and had 13 explosives in his three-year college career at Southern California.

What They’re Saying

Justin Melo of draftwire.com describes him, “Jones is an explosive athlete who makes plays thanks to his quickness and balance, and he’s a more physical runner than his somewhat lean frame might suggest. A north-south runner with the ability to make quick jump cuts, Jones is a three-down player who could easily sneak into the first-round conversation.”

Pro Football Focus rated Jones II their highest rated running back, “Ronald Jones II has consistently been the Trojans’ best offensive player this season and has forced 48 missed tackles on 212 carries. Jones’s elusive rating of 76.3 ranks No. 15 among draft-eligible running backs. Jones has 21 carries of 15 or more yards on the season and is a real breakaway threat..”

NFL.com says, “NFL Comparison: Jamaal Charles. Jones is a classic slasher with the wiggle and explosiveness to elude open-field tacklers and then burst to chunks of yardage. Jones was a much more assertive runner in 2017 and improved upon areas of improvement from the 2016 season. Jones also has the ability to turn into a much more dangerous pass-catcher than we saw at USC. He should test well at the Combine, but there will still be teams concerned with how many carries he can handle and how that affects his draft value. He’s a big play talent with a chance to thrive at a high level wherever he lands.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: “Jones is one of my favorite players to watch in college football. He’s always been an explosive runner, capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. He’s added a new element to his game this fall — power. Jones added 10 pounds to his frame in the offseason and he has been breaking a ton of tackles in the first two games. His first carry of the season was a violent effort, running right through a Western Michigan defender. He’s also worked to improve as a pass-catcher.

In looking for a comparison for Jones, one name comes to mind: Jamaal Charles. So, if you’re a Texas fan watching the game on Saturday, keep an eye on No. 25 for the Trojans. See if he reminds you of the player that helped the Longhorns upset USC to capture the national championship more than a decade ago.”

Highlights

Stats

DLT’s Thoughts

Wow. With Derrius Guice on the board, the Bucs go for the electric runner in Ronald Jones II from USC. Jones II is a heck of a player at a need position. Like any running back, he needs to work on his pass protection before he becomes a 3-down back. Still, Tampa Bay’s offense lacked a playmaker in the backfield that could strike fear into the opposing defense, Jones II can be that guy.

With Peyton Barber and Charles Sims, the Bucs may have a trio of backs that can get Tampa Bay back into the Top Ten rushing in the league.

