Bucs Trade Up Into the Third Round and Select OL Alex Cappa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded one of their extra fourth-round picks (102) and their extra 6th round picks (108) to move up in the 2018 NFL draft and address the offensive line by drafting Humbolt State Offensive lineman Alex Cappa.

College Career

Jason Licht prides himself in being able to scout the lower levels of football to find talent. He did it with Ali Marpet and now he does it again with tiny Humbolt State’s Alex Cappa. Cappa was a first-team Division II All-American and won Great Northwest Athletic Conferences’ Offensive Lineman of the Year.

What They’re Saying

NFL.com: “Comp: Orlando Franklin. Cappa has the size, toughness and movement skills to push his way up the draft board with a strong week of Senior Bowl practices. Conversely, a poor week of practice could bury his stock as his level of competition hasn’t offered up challenges on tape to fall back on for scouts who like him. Cappa is a better run blocker than pass protector at this stage. Because of that, he could be targeted for a move to guard even though swing tackle is a reasonable fit for him as well.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: “Just studied Humboldt State OT Alex Cappa. This is some rated R violence. Holy biscuits. Who pee’d in his Cheerios?”

Luke Easterling, Draftwire.com: “One of this year’s early small-school favorites, Cappa proved he belonged with top competition with a strong performance during Senior Bowl practices. A raw but talented blocker with the frame and length to be an NFL starter, Cappa has all the physical tools teams are looking for in a tackle prospect.

Some may view Cappa as a late-round project, but his performance in Mobile proved he’s ready to make an immediate impact at the next level. The plus side of his lack of polish is that he’s barely scratching the surface of his lofty potential.”

Scott Reynolds, Pewter Report: “Tough and gritty, Cappa was named Great Northwest Athletic Conferences’ Offensive Lineman of the Year in all four of his seasons. Cappa is a nasty, street-fighting lineman with a great mix of technique and sheer brute force but will most likely take a while to develop against the competition he will face in the NFL as opposed to college.”

Highlights

Click the Link to see Mike Mayock’s Senior Bowl review of Alex Cappa. Mayock says Cappa has the nastiest tape he’s ever seen for an offensive lineman.

http://www.nfl.com/m/share?p=%2Fvideos%2Fnfl-draft%2F0ap3000000909863%2FMike-Mayock-breaks-down-Alex-Cappa-He-has-the-nastiest-tape-I-ve-ever-seen

DLT’s Thoughts

This is a baaaaaaad man. If you’re an NFL level talent, you should dominate in Division II and Cappa definitely does that. He is a body wrecker, destroying dudes like a poor man’s Quenton Nelson. Like fellow small school standout Ali Marpet, Alex Cappa will probably move inside as a guard and immediately will compete with JR Sweezy for the starting right guard spot.

