In the Fifth Round, the Bucs Pick WR Justin Watson

You build your depth on Day 3 and the Bucs continued to do that with their 5th round pick, overall, wide receiver Justin Watson from Penn.

College Career

Watson was a four-year starter at Penn where he posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 33 touchdowns.

What They’re Saying

Pro Football Focus: “Underrated small-school wideout who possesses NFL size (6-3, 225) and speed. Crushed his pro day, running a 4.42 40, though some scouts had him under 4.4. He also jumped 40 inches in the vert. He’s the only receiver in Ivy League history to catch a ball in every game of his college career. He also caught at least one touchdown in all 10 of his games last season. Dominated weaker corners in the FCS. Has a fantasy profile similar to Chris Hogan, which means Watson is a bit of a dark-horse candidate to become a fantasy option.”

NFL.com says, “Big, productive receiver with good football character who has upped his draft slotting with a eye-opening pro day. Watson dominated cornerbacks in the Ivy League, but may not have the suddenness to get off press or the acceleration to uncover against tight man coverage. His size and ball skills are intriguing, but he’ll need to prove this his athletic testing can carry-over onto the field. He’s a likely day three selection whose size, speed and explosion numbers could give him a bigger push than expected.”

Trevor Sikkema of the Pewter Report: ” At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, Watson has been compared to Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen. Watson is a sure-handed receiver that is faster in a straight line than he is quick, and he used that speed to post three 1,000-yard seasons for the Quakers, leaving the school as Penn’s all-time leader in receiving TDs (33), receptions (286), receiving yards (3,777) and all-purpose yards (4,116). Penn would bring some needed size to Tampa Bay where there is only one receiver over 6-foot-2, and that’s 6-foot-5 Mike Evans. Watson has the blue-collar work ethic needed to play on special teams, and asked the special teams coordinator at the East-West Shrine Game if he could play on every unit. Watson has the tools to make it as a fourth or fifth wide receiver, and potentially develop into a No. 3 wideout in time.”

Stats

RECEIVING TEAM GP REC YDS AVG YDS/G LNG TD 100+ 2014 PENN 10 42 497 11.8 49.7 55 2 0 2015 PENN 10 74 1082 14.6 108.2 79 9 7 2016 PENN 10 89 1115 12.5 111.5 67 8 6 2017 PENN 10 81 1083 13.4 108.3 80 14 6

DLT’s Thoughts

Watson is a speedy, large bodied receiver that could be another target for Jameis Winston and an eventual replacement for Adam Humphries.

