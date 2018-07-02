Are the Bucs Better at Linebacker?

The Bucs got a pleasant surprise last year when Kendall Beckwith lived up to his high draft status sooner than expected. It strengthened an already talented linebacking core that hopes to continue to improve in 2018.

Losses

None

Additions

Cameron Lynch (LA Rams), draft pick Jack Cichy, UDFA Shaheed Salmon, and 2nd/3rd-year players Nigel Harris, Eric Nzeocha.

Starters

Kwon Alexander returns at Middle Linebacker, Lavonte David returns to Will Linebacker. The biggest question is at strongside linebacker, where Kendall Beckwidth would be penciled in as the starter but an off-season car accident has the start of the season in jeopardy. Adarius Taylor (formerly Glanton) and Devante Bond have been battling out during Beckwith’s absence.

Bucs Backups

In addition to Taylor and Bond, along with the newcomers, returning is the man who became a household name thanks to Hard Knocks, Joe Dirt himself, Riley Bullough.

Improvement or No?

No, I’d say actually this position group is weakened a little bit with the uncertainty about Beckwith. Taylor has played well in limited action, Bullough is truly a try-hard heart guy, but the talent dropoff is significant from the starters. If the Bucs can get anything from Cichy, Lynch or the UDFA’s, it would help.

