Are the Bucs Better at Safety?

J.C. De La Torre Position Analysis

Despite the emergence of 2017 rookie Justin Evans, safety remains one of the Bucs’ biggest concerns heading into the 2018 season.

Losses

T.J. Ward

Additions

4th round pick Jordan Whitehead, UDFA Godwin Igwebuike.

Starters

Justin Evans took over the starting spot at FS about a quarter of the way into the season and never looked back, becoming a playmaker in the Bucs’ secondary. Fan punching bag Chris Conte continues to man the SS position for Tampa Bay but is expected to get a stiff challenge from returning vet Keith Tandy and the two rookies.

Bucs Backups

In addition to Whitehead, Igwebuike, and Tandy, the Bucs return practice squad player Isaiah Johnson.

Improvement or No?

If Whitehead can show promise, there’s a chance for a slight improvement but no other position has more to prove for Tampa Bay than at safety. The talent pool is so thin that the team as hopes that UDFA Godwin Igwebuike could challenge for a roster spot and maybe even playing time.

