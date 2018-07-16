Are the Bucs Better on Special Teams?

Kicking woes may have cost the 2017 Bucs a couple games in the win column last year. Have they solved their problems on Special Teams or are the Bucs still kicking their own backsides?

Losses

Kickers Nick Folk, Patrick Murray, long snapper Garrison Sanborn.

Additions

Free Agent signing kicker Chandler Catanzaro, UDFA kicker Trevor Moore and long snapper Drew Farris.

Starters

Catanzaro has the inside track to the starting kicker duties over Moore due to the size of the contract he signed. Catanzaro would need to pull a full Aguayo to lose out or Moore would need to be so lights out he couldn’t be cut.

Punt Bryan Anger continues to be one of the best in the business. The long snapper role, kick and punt return duties are wide open.

Bucs Backups

Most backups make the 53-man roster on special teams. How exactly that will be comprised depends on their performance in training camp and pre-season games.

Improvement or No?

Throughout his NFL career, Catanzaro has been a streaky kicker. The Bucs are banking that after a solid 2017 campaign for the NY Jets, Catanzaro has his mojo back and will solidify the Bucs kicking game. I have to admit, I’m very nervous about it. The Bucs have searched for a dependable kicker for so long, you really have to “see it to believe it”.

