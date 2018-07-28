Bucs Camp 2018 – Day 3 Review

A few points:

I will go into it in the video but the camp layout is definitely different. Currently, I feel it is not as good for fans or, for that matter, for media, but opinions vary. Change is not inherently bad, but so far this one has left me unimpressed.

Today I focused as much as possible without blocking the view of a small child, on the QB’s. Highlights are:

They all look pretty much the same (the top three). as they did last year. Details in the video. Jensen was not in pads but as I am in a hurry today I did not stay for the presser to find out why. He was out with the team so I suspect it is nothing significant. Hargreaves III was out with the team as well though not practicing.





