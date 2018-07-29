Bucs Camp 2018 – Day 3/4 – Full Contact

Well, that was nice to see! We got to see the 2018 interation of our Tampa Bay Buccaneers in full pads and you could tell some guys really wanted to hit. Today was the first day that was “Open” and it went far better than expected. The nice part was that in a conversation after practice, the team seems to be working on constantly improving the experience so we can look for more improvements as the new model is vetted out.

Brad Seaton and Leonard Wester had excellent days though the latter went down with a leg injury late (no news yet). The linebackers look like they should and the line seems to be really taking to the upfield assault mentality that Coach Buckner and staff are preaching.

