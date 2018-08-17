W2WO4 – Bucs vs Titans – Pre-Season 2018 Wk2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on the road to face Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the Pre-season. Let’s see what to look out for in this matchup.

Winston vs. Mariota

Sigh. Yes. We had to. Winston vs. Mariota is like Coke vs. Pepsi. Everyone has their opinions on which is better and everyone uses whatever inane stat they can find to defend their positions. The results in a Pre-season game aren’t going to give any answers, yet we’ll all be there watching both of these young quarterbacks closely.

Speaking of Quarterbacks

The Bucs passing game ripped apart the Miami Dolphins last week, but that’s the Dolphins. Tennessee is a 2017 playoff team and should give the Bucs a better barometer as to where they are. Whether it’s Fitzmagic, Winston or Griffin, the Bucs want to see if the week one performance was catching a team in the training camp malaise or something that is tangible and can be replicated consistently.

What adds a little flavor to this is unlike most Pre-season games, where virtually no study has been done on your opponent, the Bucs and Titans will have practiced against each other three times before the contest and have had opportunities to see matchups and play designs, making this one a bit closer to real football than most Week 2 Pre-season tilts.

Defensive Improvement

Okay, maybe I was expecting too much out of the defensive line in their first time out on the field together. They had moments, spurts more accurately, where they looked like a d-line that was to be feared, but for the most part, it seemed a bit on the “meh” side. Let’s hope for a much better performance against a quality offensive line that includes Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.

FFS, Catanzaro, Make Your Kicks

Please don’t put us through this, Chandler Catanzaro. PLEASE.

