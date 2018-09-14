WTB and the WTB Tailgate – Your Port in the Storm

No doubt by now you have seen the chatter about this season. Week 1 woke a few people up as our Bucs traveled to New Orleans and, despite a 3% chance, walked out with a win. Being a Bucs fan has not been easy. Being a Bucs fan that spends money coming to games and seeking the camaraderie of fellow fans has been more like counseling than going to a sports event.

Well, we get it. We have tried to be “Northern Star” during these times. Win or Lose, our tailgates always win and so does the community because of YOU, the Bucs fan faithful (and you great visiting fans who understand and share our passion for fellowship and sportsmanship.).

We are back at it and this year, it will be better than ever! Come visit and take a look at this quick reminder.





