W2WO4 – Bucs vs. Steelers – NFL 2018 Week 3

It’s a Monday Night Party at Raymond James Stadium as your undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the drama-filled Pittsburgh Steelers in what is expected to be fireworks filled shootout. Here’s What to Watch Out For in Week 3.

3-0

Teams that start the season 3-0 have a 75% of making the playoffs. Add to that, the Buccaneers’ first 3 games of the 2018 season are the toughest first 3 games of a season for any team in the Super Bowl era, based on their opponents’ records in the previous season, per NFL Research, it bodes well for Tampa Bay’s hopes this season.

Fitzmagic

Considering the Steelers are one of the league leaders at surrendering explosive plays on defense and the Bucs lead the league in achieving explosives on offense, things line up pretty well for the magic of Ryan Fitzpatrick to continue. The question is, when does Fitz turn into the pumpkin? We all know the Fitz cycle.



Is this the week he falls apart?

Baby, You’re a Firework

The two best scoring and passing offenses will be on display Monday Night at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is #1, Pittsburgh #2. Neither have a defense worth a darn. To say take the over goes without saying. This game should easily hit 60 in combined points.

The Drama in Steeltown

Antonio is pissed off. Le’Veon’s a no-show. Big Ben is thinking about retirement. The Steelers are in disarray. Either it galvanizes the team and they come together to become a tough out for the Bucs or it all comes apart at the seams for the glory of our National entertainment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Tumblr



