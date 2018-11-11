W2WO4 – Week 10 – Tampa Bay vs. Washington – Fitzmagic Returns to Tampa Bay

After playing three of their last four games on the road, the Bucs return to the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium where their hoping to get a little bit more Fitzmagic against Washington. Here are some this to watch out for today.

Can the Bucs Defense Take Advantage of a Banged Up Washington O-Line?

We know the Bucs defense is more impotent than a geezer in a viagra commercial. Yet even this crapshow has to be able to take care of an offensive line that has been decimated by injury, right? Well, we sure the heck hope so. The Bucs haven’t been as terrible on defense at home as they have been on the road, surrendering an average of 24.6 points per game. If the Bucs can hold Washington to their average (20.0), Tampa Bay stands a really good chance getting out of this one victorious.

Will All Day Run Wild on the Bucs Again?

An old friend is back – Adrian Peterson, the former Vikings and Cardinals All-Pro, is Washington’s leading rusher. The Bucs, who since Kwon Alexander’s injury has been much more vulnerable against the run, need to slow down Peterson to have a chance to win this week. Unfortunately, it’s not been that easy.



As you can see, only once have the Bucs held Peterson under 120 yds rushing. On the bright side, the Bucs are 3-1 against Peterson’s teams.

Can Fitzmagic Return Against Washington?

Washington has a top ten defense in the league, one of the reasons why they’re off to a 5-3 start despite having one of the most anemic offenses in the league. Washington doesn’t excel really at any aspect, but they do everything well enough – if that makes any sense. Of course, the Bucs boast one of the best passing offenses in the league and the number two offense overall. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a big reason for that. The journeyman quarterback threw 4 touchdowns for the 3rd time in 5 starts.

Can The Bucs Offense Complete A Game Without A Turnover?

We know the defense is a lost cause, but the Buccaneers offense is still one of the best units in the N.F.L. The main reason the Bucs are 3-5 instead of 5-3 is the turnover bug. Tampa Bay has turned it over at least twice in every game except the season opener. That, combined with the defense’s astounding inability to generate turnovers has compiled the league’s worst turnover ratio at -15. If the Bucs can just stop giving up the football and have every drive end in a kick, Tampa Bay will win more games than they lose.

