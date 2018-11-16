Bucs Upcoming Opponent Scouting Report – Week 11 – New York Giants

This week, we all accept that we’re at that point of the season where wins and losses – they don’t matter all that much anymore. Sure, we all want to see the Bucs beat the Giants this week. But in the end, does it really matter? Nope. So now we just watch for the love of football and in hope our beloved Buccaneers surprise us.

Tale of the Tape

Ranking Buccaneers NY Giants Total Offense 452.8 (1) 344.8 (24) Points Scored 25.8 (12) 19.7 (26) Passing Off 361.2 (1) 264.8 (15) Rushing Off 91.6 (29) 80.0 (31) Total Defense 400.0 (28) 367.2 (22) Opp Scoring 32.3 (32) 25.3 (20) Opp Passing 291.9 (29) 244.7 (18) Opp Rushing 108.1 (15) 122.6 (25) Turnover Ratio -19 (32) -2 (22)

Buccaneers Offense vs. Giants Defense

It’s the same thing every week for the Bucs offense. The only team that can stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL – when they don’t turn the ball over. Unfortunately, they do it all the time, no matter who is playing quarterback. The Giants don’t really bring much to the table for Tampa Bay to worry about, as they’re not particularly very good at any aspect. Yet, if the Bucs self-destruct, they can be handled.

Giants Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense

The Bucs will face three playmakers in Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Sterling Shepard. Eli Manning is having a subpar year and obviously is in the twilight of his career, and former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul will be hyped for this ballgame. If he can rush Eli, Manning will turn it over – something the Bucs defense hasn’t forced since week 2. At some point, the dam’s gotta burst, right? Surprisingly, despite having the phenom Barkley, the Giants are one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL. They average less than 20 points a game as well and for a defense that has given up an average of 40 ppg on the road, that’s something that should be encouraging.

Special Teams

The Bucs finally jettisoned the latest kicking failure in Chandler Catanzaro. Enter Cairo Santos. Before injuring his groin, Santos was one of the most accurate kickers in the league. Here’s hoping he can return to form in Tampa Bay, who has been starved for quality kicking since the Gramatica days. Aldrich Rojas and Riley Dixon are two young specialists for the G-Men. Both are performing well this season. Corey Coleman made an impact as a returner in his first game with New York, returning 3 kicks for 92 yds, including a 51 yarder.

Interesting Notes

Giants lead the all-time series 13-7

Giants have won 4 of the past 5 meetings

Giants have scored more than 24 points just 3 times all season, Tampa Bay has done it in 7 of their 9 games.

Prediction

Okay, I’ll admit it. I have no faith in the Bucs anymore. Especially without Lavonte David, I don’t see how they slow down the Giants – even as pitiful as their offense is. With weapons like Odell and Barkley, it’s a recipe for disaster for Tampa Bay’s putrid defense. On the flipside, with Dirk calling plays again, you can’t really count on the offense scoring points in bunches. The Bucs should blow out the Giants. They won’t. In fact, they’re probably going to lose this game as I have a sinking feeling that players have already cashed in their chips for 2018.

Prediction: Giants 38, Buccaneers 24

