2019 Free Agency Frenzy: Part 2- Free Agency

In my last article I reviewed the Buccaneers free agency situation, the players that might be staying and the players that might be going. In this piece, I’ll be looking at each position on this Bucs team and identifying which ones need to be addressed in free agency and some free agents that they could target for those positions. This has been a more difficult task this year than it has been over the last few seasons. With a completely new coaching staff coming in, it’s hard to say what will happen to this roster. However, I can make some educated guesses as to where they might need some new additions. So I’ll just get right to it.

QUARTERBACKS

Jameis Winston is now cemented as the Buccaneers franchise QB so no more “musical quarterbacks” from week-to-week. The big question going into 2019 with this group is at the backup QB spot. The 36 year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick is now an unrestricted free agent and probably not returning. At 29 years-old, Ryan Griffin has spent 6 years in the NFL without taking a single regular season snap. If Dirk Koetter was still the coach, then I would say that Griffin would likely be the choice here. But since Bruce Arians is the man now, he will need to decide if Griffin’s potential outweighs his inexperience. There is quite a large group of free agent quarterbacks that will be available so it will all depend on what type Arians wants in a backup.

TYROD TAYLOR- Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the third most cap space in the league for 2019 so it’s very possible that Taylor could re-sign there and remain the backup to Baker Mayfield. If he doesn’t stay, he would be a nice fit for the Bucs backing up Jameis Winston. The 30 year-old has been in the league since 2011 spending his first 4 seasons in Baltimore backing up Joe Flacco. Then he became the starter in Buffalo for 3 years before going to Cleveland. The best thing about the 6’1″/220lb Taylor is that he takes care of the football. Over the last four seasons with the Bills and Browns, he’s thrown for over 9,000 yards, 53 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. The problem is that he made $16 million last season because he was supposed to be the starter. So does he want to hold out for a possible starting job or will he settle for another backup role making substantially less money?

RUNNING BACKS

The Bucs running back group could have a different look in 2019. The 2018 starter Peyton Barber is a restricted free agent. Backup running back Jacquizz Rodgers is an unrestricted free agent. The Bucs 2018 second round pick Ronald Jones had a very disappointing rookie season. Then there’s Dare Ogunbowale and Shaun Wilson who could potentially be in the mix as well although they would probably be on the practice squad. I don’t see the Bucs using another early round pick on a running back, but they could add one in the middle rounds. It seems more likely that they’ll add a veteran RB through free agency since there are some really good options out there this year.

MARK INGRAM- New Orleans Saints

This signing would be beneficial to the Bucs for two reasons. First, it gives them another solid dual threat running back. Second, it steals away a good player from a division rival. At 5’9″/215lbs, Ingram brings a bruising running style along with some receiving ability out of the backfield. He just turned 29 years-old and has been with the Saints for all eight of his seasons in the NFL. My only concern is his durability. He’s only managed to stay healthy for 16 games in 3 of those 8 seasons. But in his last two 16 game seasons, 2016 and 2017, he totaled 2,167 rushing yards, 735 receiving yards, 22 combined touchdowns and averaged 5 yards per carry. If he could stay healthy, then adding him to the backfield with Barber and Jones would really help this struggling Bucs run game and for a decent price as well.

TEVIN COLEMAN- Atlanta Falcons

This is highly unlikely, but still a possibility. At 25 years-old, Coleman just finished up his rookie contract with the Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2015 Draft. In those four years, he totaled 528 carries for 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also added 92 catches for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving while missing 8 games in 4 seasons. The downside here is that he is reportedly looking for a multi-year deal in the $30 million range. Where did he get that number you ask? Well, because the San Francisco 49ers were silly enough to give running back Jerrick McKinnon a 4yr/$30M contract last season. The two backs are comparable in size. McKinnon is 5’9″/205lbs where Coleman is a little bigger at 6’1″/210lbs. However, Coleman has outperformed McKinnon over the past four years. Coleman has 611 touches for 3,296 yards and 28 touchdowns while McKinnon has 618 touches for just 2,902 yards and 12 touchdowns. The issue for the Falcons is that they’re already cap strapped and have Devonta Freeman under contract for 6yrs/$43M so they probably won’t be able to re-sign Coleman. Should he hit the market, he might be worth a meeting but I don’t think the Bucs can afford to shell out that much money either.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

The Buccaneers offensive line needs to improve if this team wants to take the next step towards the playoffs. The biggest problem in 2018 was definitely right guard, but they had their issues at offensive tackle as well. Left tackle Donovan Smith is an unrestricted free agent and it’s unclear if he’ll be back. Rumor is that he’s looking for top 5 tackle money which is between $12-16 million. The problem is that he hasn’t been a top 5 tackle under coach George Warhop. Now that the Bucs have the coaching staff in place to help him, I’d love to see him stay in Tampa to see if he can actually reach his potential with some better coaching. The Bucs may have to use their franchise tag on him which would cost them somewhere around $14 million.

Left tackle wasn’t their only issue though. Right tackle Demar Dotson struggled with inconsistency after returning from offseason knee surgery. He’ll be 34 years-old next season so the Bucs may choose to move on from him and his $4.8 million price tag. If they did that, one option would be to keep Donovan Smith on the left side and draft a right tackle like Jawaan Taylor from Florida.

TRENT BROWN- New England Patriots

I think the Bucs will re-sign Smith and address the right tackle position in the draft. But should they decide to move on from him, they’ll need a new left tackle. The left tackle free agent market is pretty thin this year, but here’s an option if they let Smith walk. The 25 year-old Brown is huge at 6’8″/380lbs and has been outplaying his seventh round pick status since the Niners picked him in the 2015 Draft. ProFootballFocus.com had him rated one of the most efficient pass blockers in football for the 2017 season. And now they have him as the highest rated offensive tackle in this year’s playoffs. The Patriots will most likely use their franchise tag on him to keep him in New England, but if they don’t and the Bucs want to sink some money into protecting Winston’s blindside then Trent Brown would be the best choice in free agency.

GUARDS

Right guard was a big problem last season. Caleb Benenoch somehow won the “starting job”, but ended up sharing snaps with Evan Smith in the first half of the season and rookie Alex Cappa later on in the year when Smith was sent to the IR. Benenoch is a decent reserve offensive lineman, but he’s not an NFL caliber starter. Ali Marpet has the left guard position locked down, but they have to improve that right side going into 2019. I’ve come up with two good options that would do just that.

AJ CANN- Jacksonville Jaguars

Cann was a third round pick for the Jags in the 2015 Draft. He hasn’t quite played up to his potential just yet, but I think with the right coaching staff he could finally do it. He graded out pretty low with PFF.com last season, but he does have one thing going for him. He’s durable and dependable. The 6’3″/315lb Cann has only missed 3 games in 4 seasons. The Bucs could probably sign the 27 year-old relatively cheap and plug him right in at right guard.

MIKE IUPATI- Arizona Cardinals

USA TODAY Sports

Iupati is yet another player with ties to Bruce Arians as he was his head coach in Arizona as well. Even though I have been trying to keep this entire roster under 30 years of age, Iupati is hard to resist. At 6’5″/330lbs, he was a first round pick by the Niners in the 2010 Draft where he played for 5 seasons before moving to Arizona where he’s played another 4 years. The 32 year-old from American Samoa is a powerful run blocker and decent in pass protection. He would be a definite upgrade over Caleb Benenoch at right guard and would give the Bucs a little more time to develop 2018 third round pick Alex Cappa.

CENTERS

Ryan Jensen has the starting center job locked up, but the Bucs don’t have a true center on the roster to back him up. Ali Marpet could do the job if Jensen went down for an extended amount of time. Alex Cappa and Mike Liedtke were getting some work at center in practice throughout the year and could fill that role as backup center. I could see the Bucs using a mid round draft pick on a center, but I doubt that they address this position in free agency.

TIGHT ENDS

This is one of the strongest groups on the team even with the loss of Alan Cross. The trio of Cam Brate, OJ Howard and Antony Auclair give them three outstanding pass catchers at tight end. And they still have young players like Donnie Ernsberger and Tanner Hudson that the team is developing. I think this position is set so they probably won’t address it this offseason unless there’s an intriguing option as an undrafted free agent.

WIDE RECEIVERS

This was a real position of strength in 2018, but with DeSean Jackson leaving town one way or another and Adam Humphries an unrestricted free agent this group might need some tweaking this offseason. Hopefully, they can find a team dumb enough to trade at least a fourth rounder for Jackson. Word on the street is that Humphries is looking for around $8 million a year, which is a lot of money for a 3rd or 4th wide receiver. I’d love to see him give the Bucs a bit of a hometown discount and re-sign for around $6.5 million which seems more realistic. However should they lose both of them this offseason, here are some good options to keep an eye on in free agency.

JJ NELSON- Arizona Cardinals

If DeSean Jackson does skip town, the Bucs will need to bring in another speedy downfield threat to replace him. Nelson would make a lot of sense for Tampa Bay. He ran the fastest forty at the 2015 NFL Combine with a blistering 4.28 time. The 26 year-old former fifth round pick spent his first 4 seasons with the Cardinals, three of which were with Bruce Arians. He had a down year in 2018 with just 7 catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games. However during his last three years in Arians offense, he totaled 1,375 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 21 yards per catch. That’s even more than the 15.5 yards per catch that Jackson has averaged in his two years in Tampa. After earning $1.9 million for 2018, the 5’10″/160lb Nelson would cost a fraction of the $10 million the Bucs were going to pay Jackson next season.

JOHN BROWN- Baltimore Ravens

The 5’11″/178lb Brown is another former Cardinal that is familiar with Arians system and could fill the void left by Jackson’s departure. He was a third round pick for the Cardinals in 2014 and finished his four year stint in Arizona under BA with 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging about 14 yards per catch. He spent 2018 in Baltimore where he had a decent season with 42 catches for 715 yards and 5 touchdowns while averaging 17 yards per catch. The 28 year-old doesn’t quite have the speed of Jackson or Nelson, but he can still stretch the field. However, he would cost a little more money than Nelson after making $5 million last year with the Ravens. It may even cost Tampa a little bit more since Brown has stated that he’d like to stay in Baltimore.

MICHAEL FLOYD- Washington Redskins

USA TODAY Sports

Floyd is another interesting option for the Bucs in this year’s free agent wide receiver market. He’s spent 2017 with the Vikings and 2018 with the Redskins where he had the two worst seasons of his career totaling just 20 catches for 178 yards and 1 touchdown in 24 games. However, he had his most productive years under Arians in Arizona from 2013 to 2015 where he totaled about 2,740 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 17 yards per catch. At 29 years-old, he’s the oldest of my three free agent targets but his experience and familiarity with Arians system would be a great addition to the Bucs young receiver room. He would also be the biggest of this group at 6’1″/220lbs and possibly the cheapest option after making just under $700k last season.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

The Bucs d-line will be undergoing a face lift going into 2019 while going through a transition from a primarily 4-3 defense to a hybrid 3-4 defense. It’s also a strong possibility that Gerald McCoy and his $13 million price tag will not be returning unless Jason Licht and Mike Greenberg can work some magic on a cap friendly restructuring of his contract. It’s also a possibility that Beau Allen won’t be back either. He made $5 million in 2018 and lost his starting job to rookie Vita Vea finishing with just 20 tackles and no sacks. Vea is the future of this interior d-line, but they could use another game changer inside. They could end up using that fifth pick in the draft on a guy like Ed Oliver from Houston or Quinnen Williams from Alabama. But if they decide to splurge a bit on this position in free agency, then here is a really good option.

GRADY JARRETT-Atlanta Falcons

Should the Bucs decide to move on from the aging Gerald McCoy, they could spend that $13 million on a younger defensive tackle who was just as productive over the last three seasons. At 25 years-old, Jarrett just finished up his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons where he’s had about 150 tackles and 13 sacks in the last 3 years. McCoy has totaled about 110 tackles and 18.5 sacks in that same time span. Atlanta has said that re-signing him is a “top priority” this offseason, but with a market value of $15 million they may not be able to afford it without somehow creating some cap space. The Bucs will be pinching pennies as well, but if they decide to splurge on their interior d-line then the 6’/305lb Jarrett would be a great option. And bonus, they’d be stealing away one of their division rival Falcons best defensive players.

RODNEY GUNTER- Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Jarrett may be an unrealistic option for the Bucs with their cap space situation, but Gunter is not. The 6’5″/305lb defensive tackle played under Arians for three of his first four years in the NFL after being selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2015 Draft. He would bring a few things to the Buccaneers roster that most other free agents can’t which is youth, knowledge of and experience in the system and durability. The 27 year-old Gunter has never missed a game in his 4 seasons and had his best season in 2018 finishing with 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He’s a player that could add some depth that the Bucs might need if the defensive line gets dismantled like I think it will this offseason.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

With the transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense comes a change in the defensive end position. The Bucs have a good set of book ends in Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib already. However, they could end up losing some depth at the position if they want to get rid of Vinny Curry and his $8 million contract. The Bucs are cap strapped, so they’ll need to create some cap space any way they can. One of those ways may be to release Curry. They would still have Will Gholston, if they keep him around and Noah Spence who would likely move to an outside linebacker role in the new 3-4 front. So the Bucs may need to add some inexpensive depth to this group and here are a few good options. ***UPDATE: Vinny Curry was released***

FRANK CLARK- Seattle Seahawks

The 6’3″/265lb Clark has played well for the Seahawks in his first four years after being selected in the second round of the 2015 Draft. In his last 3 seasons, he totaled 120 tackles and 32 sacks, including 41 tackles and 13 sacks in 2018. With a market value estimated around the $12 million mark, the 25 year-old Clark could end up with a huge pay day if the Seahawks let him hit free agency. But he could end up with a franchise tag that would keep him in Seattle for next season.

ZA’DARIUS SMITH- Baltimore Ravens

The 6’4″/272lb Smith could end up with a bunch of teams after his services in free agency which could drive his price up to more than he’s worth. In 2018, he made $2 million so it’ll take a lot more coin to get him to Tampa. He’s missed 6 games in four years while totaling 119 tackles and 18.5 sacks, including 45 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2018. He was a fourth round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 Draft so the 26 year-old is just hitting his prime. He’s a versatile guy who could probably play at either defensive end or outside linebacker in Todd Bowles defense.

MARKUS GOLDEN- Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Golden was a second round pick for the Cardinals in the 2015 Draft and played under Arians for 3 years. He has had injury issues over the last two seasons but his first two years under BA were his most productive totaling 82 tackles and 16.5 sacks including 12.5 of those in 2016. He’s only 27 years-old and still in his prime so the 6’3″/260lb DE/OLB could fit in nice with the Bucs new pass rush rotation.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

As with the defensive end position, the role of the outside linebacker changes when transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense in that it becomes more of a pass rushing position. The LB group is another one that will be going through some big changes this offseason. The Bucs have five LB’s that are free agents, four of which are unrestricted. They are Kwon Alexander, Kevin Minter, Cameron Lynch and Adarius Taylor. The lone restricted free agent is Devante Bond. I think Minter will be back as he has ties to Bruce Arians from Arizona and Todd Bowles from New York. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Taylor come back either as he filled in nicely for Alexander when he was injured. But the Bucs would still need to add some depth at OLB, so here are a couple of guys that would be interesting options.

DEONE BUCANNON-Arizona Cardinals

I’ll be shocked if Jason Licht doesn’t bring this 26 year-old linebacker to Tampa. Adding in a guy like Bucannon who is familiar with Todd Bowles system would be a smart move. He had a down year in 2018 under new head coach Steve Wilks and new defensive coordinator Al Holcomb finishing with a career low 38 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. However in his four previous seasons under Bruce Arians he totaled 365 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed. In college, the 6’1″/211lb Bucannon played safety, but due to a string of injuries to their LB corps the Cardinals moved him to what Bowles called a “money backer” role and he flourished. He was one of the best coverage linebackers in football in 2017 and his versatility would make a nice addition to the Bucs new defense. It’ll cost them some money though since Bucannon made $8.7 million last season and he may have a few teams after him in free agency. His last name literally has “cannon” in it…how could he NOT be a Buccaneer?

JADEVEON CLOWNEY- Houston Texans

This is HIGHLY unlikely, but a guy can dream. The Texans will make extending Clowney a top priority this offseason to keep him from hitting the open market. But if he does, the Bucs would have a shot at adding a legit pass rusher at their new outside linebacker position. At 6’5″/255lbs, the former #1 pick is an elite run stopper and one of the best pass rushers in football. His career got off to a slow start battling some injuries during his rookie year, but over his last four years he’s totaled 198 tackles, 29 sacks and 11 passes defensed. The 26 year-old is going to be in for a big pay day this offseason whether he hits the open market or not. His fifth year option paid him $13.3 million for 2018 and he’ll command even more than that with this new contract. I’m not so sure the Bucs can afford him with that kind of price tag, but it sure would be nice.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

The inside linebackers in a 3-4 are a little different than they are in a 4-3 as well. They are typically bigger in a 3-4 depending on the system. However, Todd Bowles tends to fit his schemes around his players. Kwon Alexander would probably flourish in Bowles system, but he’ll have to re-sign first. And if he’s actually looking for $12 million a year, then I’m not so sure he will. That’s Luke Kuechly kind of money. And as much as I love Kwon and what he brings to the defense, he’s no Luke Kuechly. With the Bucs so strapped for cash, I can’t see them paying him that kind of money. So if they choose not to re-sign him, then they could go with either one of these options to take his place.

CJ MOSLEY- Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Bucs decide that Kwon Alexander’s asking price is too steep, they could choose to find his replacement in the draft with a player like LSU’s Devin White. If they don’t want to roll those dice, they could do it in free agency with a guy like Mosley. At 6’2″/250lbs, he has great size to play inside LB in a 3-4 and it shows in his productivity. Over his five years in Baltimore, he’s totaled 578 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 9 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles and 35 passes defensed while missing just 3 games. The Ravens have said that they will try to keep the 26 year-old Pro Bowler in town one way or another which means they may throw the franchise tag on him. He made almost $9 million in 2018 so he would likely cost about what Kwon is looking for in his new contract. Should he hit the free agent market, the Bucs should give him a serious look.

JORDAN HICKS- Philadelphia Eagles

Hicks may be a more realistic target for the Bucs in free agency for inside linebacker. At 6’1″/236lbs, he is an athletic playmaker at linebacker…when he’s healthy. The problem is that he hasn’t been healthy very often. He’s only played in 43 of the 64 possible games during his career. In 2018, he had 91 tackles and 3 sacks in just 12 games. His first two seasons in Philadelphia, he totaled 135 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 interceptions and 14 passes defensed. There is some uncertainty for the 26 year-old Hicks going into free agency due to his injury history so the Bucs could end up getting him for a decent price. If he can stay healthy, then he might end up being one of the free agent steals of 2019.

CORNERBACKS

Now that old man Brent Grimes is gone, this group is probably the youngest, most inexperienced on the team. The most experienced player of the bunch, Josh Shaw, only has 4 years in the NFL. De’Vante Harris, Javien Elliott, Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith all have 3 years experience and headed into their fourth year. Carlton Davis, MJ Stewart and David Rivers were all rookies last season. They could use a veteran for sure, so here are my choices.

DARRYL ROBERTS- New York Jets

Roberts would be a good option for the Bucs since he’s played for Todd Bowles in New York for the last three years. He was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 Draft but was sent to season ending IR with a wrist injury during the preseason. In 2016, he was released by the Pats during training camp and the Jets claimed him off of waivers. He hasn’t looked back since. At 6’/182lbs, he adds elite athleticism to the secondary. During the 2015 NFL Combine, he ran a 4.38 forty, had a 39″ vertical, an 11′ broad jump and put up 23 reps of 225lbs on the bench press. In Bowles system, he played cornerback and safety totaling 88 tackles, 2 interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the last two seasons. If the Bucs want to add a decent veteran to their young secondary, then the 28 year-old Roberts would make a ton of sense.

STEVEN NELSON- Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire)

At 26 years-old, Nelson just finished up his rookie contract with the Chiefs after being selected in the third round of the 2015 Draft. He ended up as their #1 corner and was ranked the #5 corner of the 2019 free agent class by ProFootballFocus.com after a career best 68 tackles, 4 interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2018. The 5’11″/195lb Nelson only allowed 53% completions on 113 pass attempts in 2018 and will probably be in high demand if he hits the open market. With an estimated value of $9.6 million according to Spotrac.com, he might be a little expensive for the Bucs but he would be a nice addition to their young, inexperienced secondary.

PIERRE DESIR- Indianapolis colts

Desir has great size as a corner at 6’1″/200lbs which allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage and an asset against the run. Those attributes would fit in well with Bowles new defensive scheme. The 28 year-old is hitting his prime after a career 2018 season where he finished with 79 tackles, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 8 passes defensed. He just completed his fifth season after being a fourth round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 Draft. ProFootballFocus.com has Desir listed as a top 50 free agent this year so he may not have as many teams after him as Nelson might, but there will still be some interest due to his size and ability. It may not matter. The Colts have the most cap space available in the entire league ($105M) and can afford to pay him should he decide to stay in Indy.

SAFETIES

The safety position is another one where the starters could be set, but there’s not much behind them for depth. Justin Evans and Jordan Whitehead could potentially be the starting safety duo of the future for Tampa. However, this years safety free agent class is pretty good. So I’ve come up with three players that I’d love to see in Tampa.

TYRANN MATHIEU- Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The 5’9″/190lb Mathieu has expressed interest in staying in Houston, but that was before Bruce Arians agreed to come back to coaching. He was drafted by Arians in the third round in 2013 and played five seasons under him with the Cardinals. He was passed up by a bunch of teams in that draft due to disciplinary issues pertaining to marijuana in college, but Arizona gave him a second chance at football and he didn’t let them down. After Arians left Arizona, the Cardinals released Mathieu when he refused to take a pay cut and he was snatched up by the Texans. The 26 year-old had a career year in 2018 with 89 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 8 passes defensed. The 2019 free agent safety market is saturated so the demand for Mathieu may not be as bad as it could be. He made $7 million for 2018 so look for him to get a little more if he hits the open market. The Texans have about $62 million in cap space, but they have a bunch of key free agents to re-sign so they may have to pick which one to bring back and which ones to let walk.

LANDON COLLINS- New York Giants

This is another long shot signing, but man it would be nice. Collins has expressed interest in not only returning to the Giants but finishing his career there too. It’s likely that if they can’t reach a long term deal by the start of free agency, then the Giants will use their franchise tag on him. However, if he does hit the market he’ll be a hot commodity. The 6’/222lb safety has been given a market value of about $11 million, which might be too rich for the broke Bucs depending on their cap situation. Is he worth it? Absolutely. During his four years in New York, he finished with 437 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 32 passes defensed. He’s 25 years-old and made just shy of $2 million in 2018. He now has a market value of about $9 million, which will probably be too steep for the Bucs unless they create a lot more cap space. And don’t forget that Jason Licht showed some interest in him when the Giants were talking about trading him last year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

So this group could go either way. They could have all new personnel or they could bring back the old gang. I say “old” because two of the three current specialists are literally old. Longsnapper Garrison Sanborn is 33 years-old and an unrestricted free agent. Punter Bryan Anger is 30 years-old. And kicker Cairo Santos is 27 years-old and an unrestricted free agent. Santos might be coming back IF the Bucs don’t bring back Matt Bryant who was just released by the Falcons. However, the other two could be getting their walking papers. The Bucs have already signed their potential replacements in 28 year-old longsnapper Zach Triner, 27 year-old kicker Phillip Andersen and 25 year-old punter Hayden Hunt.

The transition to an entirely new coaching staff and the new systems that come with them makes this offseason more unpredictable and more exciting than usual. The Bucs are going to be making a ton of roster moves over the next month or so. Some will be expected. Some will be surprising. And some will be shocking. No matter what happens, Buccaneers fans should be optimistic about the new direction of the team with Bruce Arians at the wheel. I can’t wait to see what happens!

Until then, as always…GO BUCS!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



