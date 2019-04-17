NFL Schedule Release – Bucco Bruce Arians Era begins with Kwon and the 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2019 NFL season at home for the first time since 2015 (officially, since technically the Bucs first game of 2017 was home against Chicago after the scheduled season opener in Miami was moved due to a Hurricane). Their opponent? The Kwon Alexander-led San Francisco 49ers.

It’ll be an interesting homecoming for Kwon, who will be even more motivated to rehabilitate his injured knee in time to face his former teammates.

Meanwhile, the Niners, finished worse than Tampa Bay in 2018 at 4-12, including a 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay in late November.

Complete Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the 2019 Season:

Date Opponent Time Network Sept 8 SAN FRANCISCO 4:25PM FOX Sept 12 @ Carolina 8:30pm NFL Network Sept 22 NY GIANTS 4:05pm FOX Sept 29 @ LA Rams 4:05pm FOX Oct 6 @ New Orleans 1:00pm FOX Oct 13 VS. Carolina (London) 9:30am NFL Network Oct 20 BYE WEEK – – Oct 27 @ Tennessee 1:00pm FOX Nov 3 @ Seattle 4:05pm FOX Nov 10 ARIZONA 1:00pm FOX Nov 17 NEW ORLEANS 1:00pm FOX Nov 24 @ Atlanta 1:00pm FOX Dec 1 @ Jacksonville 1:00pm FOX Dec 8 INDIANAPOLIS 1:00pm CBS Dec 15 at Detroit 1:00pm FOX Dec 21/22 HOUSTON TBD TBD Dec 29 ATLANTA 1:00pm FOX

Highlights

Arians’ Bucs will be on National Television at least twice this season. First, in week two, Tampa Bay gets the dreaded primetime Thursday Night Football game out of the way early, taking on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Those two teams will meet again in London on October 13th, it will be breakfast with the Bucs as kickoff is scheduled for 9:30am Tampa Time.

Another interesting quirk in the schedule is on the weekend before Christmas. The Bucs-Texans game has been earmarked as a game that may be played on National TV on Saturday, but it is subject to be flexed out if the game doesn’t have any playoff implications.

Toughest Stretch

Over 20,000 miles. That’s the amount of travel the Bucs will embark on beginning September 29th and ending November 3rd in Seattle. That’s right, the Bucs will not see the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium for one and half months. Two trips to the west coast, plus going overseas in London.

Tampa Bay knew they were going to get some frequent flyer miles, but few realized it would be pretty much all at once.

What makes it even tougher is 3 of the 5 opponents were 2018 playoffs teams, including the two participants in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams and Saints, back-to-back.

The Push to the Playoffs

If the Bucs are going to finally play in January, they’ll need to fight through a tough December schedule. After a trip to Jacksonville on December 1st, Tampa Bay has three of their final four games at home. They host a 2018 playoff team in Indianapolis, then head to Detroit and wrap up the regular season at home against AFC South Champ Houston (date to be determined) and Atlanta.

