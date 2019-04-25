Bucs Nab Devin White in the First Round of NFL Draft, #AsExpected

There are few sure bets in the NFL Draft. One never knows what a team exactly is going to do until they do it. Heck, perhaps the team themselves don’t really know until all the draft day scenarios come to fruition. The Bucs, however, weren’t one of those teams. It was pretty darn obvious LSU ILB Devin White was their guy since the combine. Even the tantalizing prospect of elite edge rusher Josh Allen of Kentucky wasn’t enough to dissuade them.

So what are the Bucs getting in White?

According to Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network, a potential star.

“Devin White has the ceiling of a star in the NFL. White’s explosive range, hitting power and explosiveness compliment a sturdy frame and some awesome reps of reads at the LOS. The contact balance issues with White may scare some teams, but provided he’s able to square up his challenges with more consistency it’s difficult to project anything less than Pro Bowls in his future. White plays through contact and trash well, he’s a viable starter in any system. “

Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema adds, “I sort of like that comparison: a stunt man. Devin White would quite literally run through a brick wall for his team, his teammates and his coaches — he’ll do whatever you need him to do, no matter the sacrifice on the field. He’s a player who you’re never going to have to worry about when it comes to motivation and mindset, and he’s one of the most gifted linebackers in the class athletically. Devin White is absolutely going to be a first round pick, and a high one at that “

Pewter Report, always plugged in on the Bucs’ draft, was probably the first to tie Devin White to Tampa Bay. Their take: ”

White is far and away the top inside linebacker in this year’s draft. In his sophomore year he stood out with a nation-leading 133 tackles while adding 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. His junior year was no different, as he was named to the All-SEC team, was named a first-team All-American and was awarded the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker. He finished his career with 286 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. With 4.42 speed, a prototypical body and great talent, White is a sideline-to-sideline guy who’s projected to be the first inside linebacker off of the board and an immediate starter in the NFL”

More on Devin White to come later, but for now, enjoy this highlight video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Tumblr



