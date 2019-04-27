Bucs tab speed WR in Round 6

J.C. De La Torre Draft

The Buccaneers added more speed to the receiving core and potentially a special teams returner with Bowling Green WR Scotty Miller, picked 208th overall in the 6th round.

Miller had 215 career receptions, 2,867 yds and 23 touchdowns in his four year college career. Miller ran 4.39 at the combine.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Slim, slot target with legitimate track speed and short-area burst to separate over the top and underneath. Miller was lightly recruited out of high school but posted strong catch production for Bowling Green over the last three years. He’s tough, but durability will be a concern for NFL scouts considering how often he absorbs big contact. There are boxes he won’t check, but the speed/separation is one that gets an immediate check and that could help him find a roster spot as a three-level target and Day 3 selection.

Here are some Scotty Miller highlights

