More Defense for the Bucs to Wrap up the 2019 Draft

Barring a last minute trade into the 7th round, the Buccaneers wrapped up the 2019 NFL Draft the same way they started it, by selecting defense. Their final pick, #215 overall, is Terry Beckner, Jr., a defensive tackle out of Missouri.

Beckner was a former five-star recruit whose career was derailed by knee injuries (Torn right ACL and MCL in 2015. Torn left ACL in 2016) . 6′ 3″, 305 lbs, Beckner, Jr. has some weight to him (but some times too much) and lacks the explosiveness he had before the injuries.

Per Joe Marino of the Draft Network:

A former five-star recruit, Beckner’s career was plagued with multiple knee injuries but still managed consecutive double-digit tackle for loss seasons to close his career. Beckner has some exciting flashes on film where he cranks up his motor, explodes into the neutral zone and makes plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, he lacks the athletic ability, functional strength, flexibility and hand technique to be a consistent playmaker at the next level. Beckner has some rotational upside in an even front but he’s unlikely to be a preferred starting option.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Beckner has flashes where his ability and football instincts can take over in spurts, but he struggles to sustain it. He’s strong and has enough athleticism to compensate for his lower body stiffness when taking on double teams, but he gets put on skates and washed out when he gets blocked on the move. If he can improve his hands, that should help, but his medicals could be a concern moving forward.

Check out some of Beckner, Jr.’s highlights

