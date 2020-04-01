A Change Is Gonna Come

On February 7th, the Buccaneers announced a big change was coming. It was a change many fans had been waiting on for years. One of the most divisive topics in BUCS history was finally about to be addressed.

No. Not the QB.

The Buccaneers will change the uniforms for what would be the 3rd major change since the original orange/white look that originated in 1976.

To say that the latest iteration of the uniforms were met with mixed reviews would be an understatement. From the overall design of the uniforms to the decision to go with an extra large logo on the helmet, the new look caused a stir amongst the BUCS faithful. Some fans were okay with the somewhat radical change. Others absolutely panned it.

For The Children

Back in 2018, a local journalist started a campaign to fix the BUCS uniforms with a simple hashtag.

Over a year of gaining support from the many fans that found issue with the uniforms, an official campaign came to fruition in November 2019 when Bassinger and the Tampa Bay Times challenged fans to help fix the BUCS uniforms. For the children, he pleaded. Well, apparently, the BUCS saw. They listened. As a result,the children have been saved. And like Christmas morning, all of BUCS fandom have something to look forward to in just under a week’s time.

One could say the initial distaste for the 2014 uniforms was due to a poor reveal which saw the uniforms photographed against a mysteriously dark background and rather robotic poses by then-franchise player DT Gerald McCoy and RB Doug Martin.

That’s something the Team will hope to avoid when they roll out the new look on April 7th.

But before we move on to the what’s ahead, let’s take some time to look at the most exciting games in the old threads.

The Comeback in Pittsburgh 2014 Week 4

Color Combination: White Jerseys/Pewter Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-Mike Glennon steps in for the injured Josh McCown.

-Mike Evans’ 1st NFL Touchdown

-Vincent Jacskson’s TD grab with 12 seconds left in the game.

Kwon:Tragedy To Triumph 2015 Week 1

Color Combination: White Jersey/White Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-Kwon Alexander plays less than 48hrs after losing his younger brother

-Kwon Alexander w/ 1 INT, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery

-Kwon Alexander chases down Julio Jones and rips ball out for the fumble.

-Barth 31 yard FG in OT

Flying High in Philly 2015 Week 11

Color Combination: White jersey/White Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-5 Passing TDs for rookie QB Jameis Winston

-235 Rushing Yards by Doug Martin

-3 INTs/1 Fumble Recovery the Defense

Black Hole Stunned 2016 Week 8

Color Combination: White Jersey/White Pants/Black Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-Controversial pass interference call that led to 4th Qtr Raiders score

-Sebastian Janikowski missed game winning FG in regulation

-Both teams with at least 2 possessions in OT

Suffocating Seattle 2016 Week 12

Color Combination: Red Jersey/Pewter Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-QB Jameis Winston stiff arms a defender and finds Evans for a 1st down

-Defense sacks Russell Wilson 6 times

-Defense holds Seattle to 3 points

Crashing The Crescent City 2018 Week 1

Color Combination: White Jersey/White Pants/Black Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-QB Ryan throws for 417 yards/ 4 TDs/ 0 INTs

Monday Night Madness 2018 Week 3

Color Combination: Red Jersey/Pewter Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-Tony Dungy Ring Of Honor Induction

-3 INTs in the 1st Half by QB Fitzpatrick

-4th Quarter 14 point rally to narrow deficit to 3

West Coast Whoopin’ 2018 Week 4

Color Combination: Red Jersey/Pewter Pants/Red Socks

Notable Notes & Key Moment(s):

-4 Turnovers by the Defense(3 INTs/1 Fumble)

-4 TDs/1 INT by QB Jameis Winston

What was your most memorable game of the last 6 seasons in these uniforms?