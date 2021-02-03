Super Bowl Tailgate Update – Sold Out

As many of you know, we had a great run of consecutive tailgates. Our charity focus was clear and our doors always open. This year presented unreal new challenges so our official tailgate was stopped. Our great friends at Bucs Life Media stepped in and continued many traditions including donating the proceeds of the events they executed to the WTBRM Charitable Team.

For the Super Bowl, and in combination with the challenges of physcial distancing, the team had a ticketed event which is sold out. I am getting a lot of inquires to email and don’t want to disappoint, but there is NO OPEN TAILGATE for the SUper Bowl.

I hope you all understand the challenge and can find one of the other fantastic safer gatherings to join.

Mask Up. Be safe. Go Bucs!