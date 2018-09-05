2018 Game 1: Saints – Chalk it UP.

Mark Cook of Pewter Report fame came over and we did our thing. Sadly, the new camera stuff sucked due to a new iPad that REALLY sucked but the audio is fine. We covered a bunch of topics like:

OS thinks the players don’t care about the fans Mark doesn’t know how clocks work Ernie Lee did a bunch of stuff The Saints are a good measuring stick for this team in a season where they have to measure up (see what I did there?)

Predictive MVPs were Barber, McCoy for OldSchool and Howard and McCoy for Cook.

OldSchool went on record with what he pinned in his tweet. 11 Wins. Top 5 Offense. 2/3 to start.

Book it!