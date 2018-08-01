2018 Training Camp Round Up – With Cook and JC

Tonight’s show was a blast, largely because it is always fun to get great guests in studio. Tonight I was joined by Mark Cook of PewterReport.com and our own Editor-in-Chief, JC De La Torre as we all tried to talk as much as Mark does. Topics ranged from the obvious (QB Discussion) the less obvious (Most of Mark’s input). The nice thing is that we had ribs before the show and I plan on having Tito’s after.

Side Note: We debuted a new piece of gear that should make the video experience better this season. I am not sure if that is a good thing or not but for now, we simulcast to Livestream and Facebook (and are working on a direct stream to Youtube or Twitch. )

Hope you liked it!



