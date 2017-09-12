You Already Knew! #WTBXII

Week 1 Cancellation? So what! Hurricanes all over the place? So What! Bears look like they figured out how to play football? So What?

We have been working for weeks trying to help our friends and family in Houston and now are recovering from our own natural disaster. While many of our friends and family have been devastated, many of us are clamoring for a sense of normalcy. Football has been a common bond for years. Our team met informally and while there are a million reasons to focus internally, there is NO WAY that is going to happen.

We continue to support our friends and family as they rebuild. As power is restored and roads are cleared, we are working to distribute our time, talent and treasure as best we can. As we posted this week, now is the time to show the best part of humanity.

Help your neighbor.

Help a stranger.

But Sunday. Sunday come and be with your second family. Let’s take time out to not focus on reality. Let’s raise our glasses and our voices and cheer for our Buccaneers. Let’s tell stories and make predictions. Let;s sing and dance and drink and cheer. Let’s march to Raymond James Stadium and cheer this team on.

More updates throughout the week but this week, we get back to our roots.